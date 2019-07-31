The parent company of Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque reported year-over-year revenue growth in its most recent quarter.
Boyd Gaming Corp. reported $846.1 million in revenues in the second quarter — a 37% increase over that same time period in 2018, according to a press release. The quarter ended June 30.
Net income also rose when compared to the same quarter of the previous year, with $48.5 million reported in the second quarter of 2019 and $38.9 million reported in the second quarter of 2018.
Those increases were largely driven by new properties that the company had acquired since the second quarter of last year.
Those acquisitions also shaped the revenue totals for the “Midwest & South” segment of the company’s operations, which includes Diamond Jo. Revenues in the most-recent quarter totaled about $561 million, up from $336 million one year earlier.