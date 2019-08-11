Senior Citizens
Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)
Monday: Grilled pork with gravy, baked sweet potato and sliced pears.
Tuesday: Beef pot roast with gravy, green beans and wheat roll.
Wednesday: Chicken with dumplings, Harvard beets and cookie.
Thursday: Barbecue chicken breast, green beans and fresh fruit.
Friday: Hamburger on a bun with condiments, baked beans and applesauce.
Lifetime Center (556-3305)
Monday: Sweet and sour pork over white rice, Italian vegetables and peaches.
Tuesday: Roast beef with gravy, green bean casserole and peaches.
Wednesday: Smothered chicken, roasted baby red potatoes and mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Swiss steak with tomatoes, carrots and apple crisp.
Friday: Bacon cheeseburger on a bun, coleslaw and fruit cocktail.
Windsor Park (582-5100)
Monday: Chicken salad sandwich with soup, dessert and drink.
Tuesday: Roast pork, dessert and drink.
Wednesday: Spaghetti, dessert and drink.
Thursday: Bratwurst on a bun with condiments and vegetable, dessert and drink.
Friday: Fried cod, dessert and drink.
Golden Meals (815-232-8896)
Monday: Hot dog on a bun, cheesy potatoes and fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Scalloped potatoes with ham, carrots and fresh fruit.
Wednesday: Spaghetti, mixed vegetables and fresh fruit.
Thursday: Cod, spinach and fruit.
Friday: Chili, corn bread applesauce.