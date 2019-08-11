Senior Citizens

Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)

Monday: Grilled pork with gravy, baked sweet potato and sliced pears.

Tuesday: Beef pot roast with gravy, green beans and wheat roll.

Wednesday: Chicken with dumplings, Harvard beets and cookie.

Thursday: Barbecue chicken breast, green beans and fresh fruit.

Friday: Hamburger on a bun with condiments, baked beans and applesauce.

Lifetime Center (556-3305)

Monday: Sweet and sour pork over white rice, Italian vegetables and peaches.

Tuesday: Roast beef with gravy, green bean casserole and peaches.

Wednesday: Smothered chicken, roasted baby red potatoes and mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Swiss steak with tomatoes, carrots and apple crisp.

Friday: Bacon cheeseburger on a bun, coleslaw and fruit cocktail.

Windsor Park (582-5100)

Monday: Chicken salad sandwich with soup, dessert and drink.

Tuesday: Roast pork, dessert and drink.

Wednesday: Spaghetti, dessert and drink.

Thursday: Bratwurst on a bun with condiments and vegetable, dessert and drink.

Friday: Fried cod, dessert and drink.

Golden Meals (815-232-8896)

Monday: Hot dog on a bun, cheesy potatoes and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Scalloped potatoes with ham, carrots and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Spaghetti, mixed vegetables and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Cod, spinach and fruit.

Friday: Chili, corn bread applesauce.

