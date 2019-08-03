A Chicago-area post office soon could be named for a World War II veteran born in Dubuque.
The U.S. Senate this week passed legislation to name the Olympia Fields, Ill., post office after Capt. Robert Martin. The U.S. House of Representatives previously passed the legislation in April, so it only awaits the signature of President Donald Trump.
Martin died in July 2018 at the age of 99 at his home in Olympia Fields.
He was born and raised in Dubuque. He went on to become a military pilot who served in World War II and was part of the Tuskegee Airmen, the first African-Americans to fly for the U.S. Armed Forces. It was through the efforts of the Tuskegee Airmen that black pilots were integrated into the U.S. Air Force.
During his tour in Europe, Martin flew more than 60 long-range combat missions as part of the 100th Fighter Squadron, defending bomber planes from German attacks.
On March 3, 1945, the 25-year-old first lieutenant was shot down by ground fire over Yugoslavia. With the help of locals, Martin was able to evade capture by the Germans and eventually was recovered by U.S. forces. His family learned of his safe recovery about one month after he was shot down.
Martin’s service during World War II earned him numerous medals, including the Distinguished Flying Cross and Congressional Medal of Honor.