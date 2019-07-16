MOUNT HOPE, Wis. — Authorities said one person was injured when a vehicle hit a horse-drawn buggy Sunday near Mount Hope.
Sarah M. Lapp, 21, of Fennimore, complained of shoulder and back pain and thought she hit her head, but she refused medical treatment at the scene, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 7:55 a.m. Sunday on Wisconsin 18 near Ridge Road. A press release states that Anthony Lopez Herrera, 29, of Montfort, was driving west when he passed four horse-drawn buggies but then hit a fifth one in the westbound lane of traffic. His vehicle hit the buggy and then the horse pulling it, breaking its leg.
The buggy and its three occupants came to rest “in the soft grass on the right shoulder” of the highway, and the other two occupants did not appear to be injured, the release states.
Herrera was cited with inattentive driving and unsafe passing.