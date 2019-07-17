World War II-era AT-6 Texans and other vintage aircraft can be viewed this week at Dubuque Jet Center.
The aircraft will operate on Thursday through Sunday, July 18 to 21, at the center near Dubuque Regional Airport, according to a press release.
The pilots are members of the North American Trainer Association and are gathering again in Dubuque for formation practice and qualification ahead of the annual Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wis., the release states.
Although the airport ramp will remain closed to the public, there is an observation area on Aviation Drive adjacent to the airline passenger terminal for the public.
The release states that spectators can visit the area from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to view some of the flights. Observers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, sunscreen and water.