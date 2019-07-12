A new office and road shop complex for Dubuque County employees could be ready in just a few weeks.
“Definitely within the next month we should be operational, probably with both buildings,” County Engineer Anthony Bardgett said following a recent meeting with Dubuque County supervisors.
A particularly cold winter and wet spring delayed completion of the nearly $13 million West Campus complex along Seippel Road. However, construction of the new buildings is nearly complete.
“The buildings have come together really well, and they look great,” said Christina Monk, a principal and architect for FEH Design.
This week, supervisors approved a 23.5-day, no-cost extension to the completion date for the first phase of the project. Contractors now will have until Aug. 2 to wrap things up.
Board documents state that the delays were related to extreme cold and precipitation in January and February, and wet site conditions in May. Bardgett noted that those delays are similar to those his staff in the secondary roads department experienced this year.
Monk said that while work on the office building mostly is on schedule, cold and wet weather delayed construction on the shop and garage building.
However, both buildings now are nearing completion. Bardgett said workers likely will start to move into the office at the end of July or beginning of August. They should be able to start occupying the shop a couple of weeks after that.
When completed, the new office will house the county’s zoning, health and road/engineering departments, as well as the assessor’s office. The new shop will be about eight times bigger than the current one.
That extra space will allow roads staff to store indoors equipment that is currently left outside, Bardgett said.
“It’s obviously a huge asset for us to be able to protect multiple assets, namely all of our equipment,” he said.
Bardgett recently visited the site as crews were finishing up carpeting and flooring for the office. He anticipated being able to start conducting walk-throughs next week.
After the new buildings are finished, crews will begin to demolish the older buildings nearby.
“Right now, I’m very, very happy with what we’re seeing,” Bardgett said.
Supervisor Ann McDonough said the new buildings will make services that the county provides more citizen-friendly and hopefully will extend the life of equipment that soon will be stored inside instead of outdoors.
“It’s really going to be a wonderful, modern addition to the county,” she said.