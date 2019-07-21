'Pure fun:' Dubuque church holds antique tractor pull on its grounds

Nikki Merfeld said she doesn’t think there is anything unusual about a church hosting a tractor pull on its grounds.
“It’s kind of neat, and it brings big crowds,” said Merfeld, 24, of Bellevue, Iowa.
Merfeld was among the competitors at Sunday’s antique-tractor pull on the grounds below Grand View United Methodist Church in Dubuque.
The church hosts the event annually in the summer.
“It came about by building relationships with other people that we don’t usually see,” said Rev. Tom Shinkle, the church’s pastor. “We have some people in the church who have some antique tractors and we used to get some help with our crops – the church has some cropland – and I was asked five or six years ago about doing an antique tractor pull and I said, ‘Absolutely.’ What a great way to invite the community in.”
Sunday’s tractor pull was held on flat ground below a hill where the church sits, at 3342 John Wesley Drive, adjacent to the Dubuque Soccer Complex.
Merfeld has been participating in tractor pulls since she was about 14.
“It’s an adrenaline rush,” she said. “My dad and grandpa did it as well, so it’s great that I can keep it going.”
Sunday's event was a collaboration between the church and the Hawkeye Vintage Farm Machinery Association.
“It’s endured because it’s so simple,” Shinkle said of the event. “These guys are looking for a place to pull their old tractors – which they love – and Grand View is looking for building relationships and getting to know people and being a positive Christian community here and it works.”
This year’s event drew dozens of antique tractors.
“It’s not unusual to have several hundred people here,” Shinkle said. “We’ve had some years where we’ve had 150 pulls down the track.”
Spectators sat in lawn chairs on the hill overlooking the tractors. Nearby, children participated in a pedal tractor pull for trophies.
“We’re always willing to risk things and say, ‘Let’s try this,’” Shinkle said. “What we found is, there is a whole community of folks in the tri-state area who will come here (for the pull). It’s pure fun. We’re not in the tractor business, we’re in the relationship business. So, everything we do is about relationships.”
The event includes a church class, where members of the church, such as Jim Healy, can participate on borrowed antique tractors. Healy, 79, of Dubuque, was preparing to participate in his first tractor pull Sunday.
“I’ve watched it the past several years, and this year I thought I’d give it a try,” he said.
Healy said he is familiar with tractors, having grown up on a farm south of Epworth, Iowa.
“When I was 5, I used to sit in my dad’s lap (on a tractor),” he said.