A Dubuque campaign to sponsor amenities like benches and pavers has raised more than $33,000 in donations for the Bee Branch Creek restoration effort.
The America’s River III campaign is the latest effort between the City of Dubuque and community members to support the $227 million Bee Branch flood mitigation project.
The sweeping effort — the centerpiece is the construction of a massive North End stormwater channel — is comprised of several smaller projects spaced out over a multi-year period.
Assistant City Manager Terri Goodmann said this latest effort continues the spirit of the business and community leaders who originally got the project off the ground.
“We started it in an effort to get some private buy-in and funding for when we got a Vision Iowa grant,” she said. “We were searching everywhere for funding and got $10,000 in donations from all the financial institutions in the county and others. But the campaign didn’t go forward with gusto while the work was being done.”
America’s River III began in May 2018 to help the city recoup some of the project’s cost. But the effort also was designed to strengthen the bond between the project and the community that supported and benefited from it.
“Engaging the community to support the project makes it more a part of the community,” said America’s River III honorary co-chairwoman Sue Hafkameyer. “It is also a symbolic gesture on the part of the neighborhood. People see the benefit of what is being done, how important that is — from protecting their homes to giving them a place to go. Their dollars raised are the most important dollars.”
As of mid-June, the initiative has prompted the sponsorship of 33 engraved pavers, generating a total of $3,300; six tree plaques for $3,000; three bench plaques for $15,000; two bike rest stations for $2,000; and one large naming opportunity for $10,000.
Those pavers and plaques dot the project. A map of spots that have been sponsored and those which are still open — as well as instructions on how to sponsor — are available on the city’s website.
City Bee Branch Communications Specialist Kristin Hill said the sponsored amenities are installed twice per year. Any of those purchased or pledged since June will be installed all at once in October.
Hafkameyer said this campaign with the community has been a very positive experience.
“We have been working to support the project and get the word out to the community through meeting with service clubs and anyone we think might be interested in honoring a loved one,” she said. “So far, it has been going extremely well. People have been interested in hearing us.”