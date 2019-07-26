Dubuque law enforcement reported:
- Sherice M. Anderson, 31, 2801 Central Ave., was arrested at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday at 198 E. 24th St. on charges of domestic assault with injury, violation of a domestic abuse protective order and interference with official acts. Court documents state that Anderson assaulted Tanya R. Anderson, 36, of the same address.
- Anthony T. Harris, 29, of 1152 Race St., was arrested at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a charge of escape from custody and three counts of probation violation.
- Brandon J. Manders, 24, of East Dubuque, Ill., was arrested at 2:22 p.m. Wednesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on an outstanding warrant charging forgery.
- Great White Construction, 1745 Loras Blvd., reported a burglary that occurred sometime between 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7:15 a.m. Wednesday from the business resulting in the theft of tools worth $5,335.
- Connor W. Ambrosy, 23, of 9393 Kemp Road, reported the theft of a cellphone, money and video game accessories worth $1,410 sometime between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 6:57 p.m. Wednesday from 2723
- La Motte Drive.