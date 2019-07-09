SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Wis. — Authorities say a passenger was injured in a rollover crash involving a utility vehicle and the driver faces charges after the incident Saturday in southwest Wisconsin.
Michael Stalsberg, 25, of Ferryville, was transported to Gundersen Boscobel Area Hospital and Clinics for treatment of a laceration to his forehead, according to a press release from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that deputies and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources staff were dispatched to Graham Hollow Road at midnight to investigate a UTV rollover crash with injuries.
The release states that there were four people in the UTV at the time of the rollover. All other occupants of the UTV were wearing seat belts and were uninjured.
The driver of the UTV was identified as Daniel Dombrowski, 22, of Muskego, according to the release. He failed field sobriety testing and was taken into custody by the Wisconsin DNR.
Dombrowski was transported to the Crawford County Jail and charged with operating an ATV while intoxicated, causing injury.