PEOSTA, Iowa — The new police chief of Peosta was sworn in during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.
Mike Comer, the former assistant police chief in Dyersville, was appointed to fill the role, which has been open since April, when Jim Riley left the position.
According to city documents, Comer will be paid $2,692.31 every other week, or approximately $70,000 annually. Riley was paid $80,475 in the most recent fiscal year.
Comer’s appointment will be effective Aug. 5.
City Administrator Whitney Baethke said Comer was one of four finalists who were interviewed July 12. More than 20 applications were reviewed, she said.
“His management experience was the most valuable to the council particularly,” Baethke said. “He has a strong background in developing policies and procedures. And as our department transitions with the growth of Peosta, they felt that his solid experience can help our department grow.”
Mayor Larry Mescher said he is relieved to have the position filled and is confident in Comer’s qualifications and abilities.
“He’ll be a good person to be able to get another officer hired if and when we need one,” he said.