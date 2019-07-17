LANCASTER, Wis. — A Grant County supervisor’s actions are being questions after he submitted a public comment to Wisconsin’s utility regulatory agency in support of a proposed high-voltage transmission line.
Board Chairman Robert Keeney outlined in a statement to the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin the reasons that he believes the Cardinal-Hickory Creek project will benefit the region.
However, during the county board’s meeting Tuesday, another board member said Keeney’s submission — wherein he invoked his title as board chairman — left the impression that he was writing on behalf of the board, which she said generated confusion among residents.
“I think we need to all understand that as supervisors that we not fling our title around,” said Supervisor Carol Beals. “The citizens of Grant County are upset about this.”
The 102- to 120-mile Cardinal-Hickory project has proven controversial, pitting three transmission companies against some southwest Wisconsin residents who aim to persuade the state agency that the project is unnecessary.
The line would stretch from Dane County, Wis., to Dubuque County, passing through Grant County and across the Mississippi River at Cassville.
In March 2018, the Grant County supervisors passed a resolution requesting that the companies provide the PSC with more information concerning the potential impact of Cardinal-Hickory Creek on local residents’ utility bills, but they did not take a stance either in support or opposition to the project.
Beals referred to a sentence in Keeney’s June 27 statement, in which he wrote that he supports one of two proposed routes “due to the fact that across Grant County, in which I serve as chair of the Board of Supervisors, the line will basically follow the same path as a 69 (kilovolt) line installed in the mid-1950s.”
In a second comment filed with the PSC on July 1, Keeney clarified that his comments represented his personal thoughts as a “lifelong citizen of the area.”
“I took the opportunity to participate in the democratic process and wish to make it clear that these are my opinions,” he wrote.
Following Tuesday’s meeting, Keeney said he regrets the affair.
“I just won’t let it happen again,” he said.
Ben Wood, Grant County corporation counsel, said state statute does not address the subject of advocacy by board officials.
However, the Grant County Board Code of Conduct states that supervisors who present individual opinions or speak without authorization explicitly state they do not represent their body or Grant County, “nor will they allow the inference that they do.”
Wood said the board lacks authority to remove its own members from elected office, but it can strip board members of their committee assignments and leadership positions.
In a unanimous decision, with Keeney not voting and Supervisor Patrick Schroeder absent, the board requested that a press release be submitted to local media outlets that clarifies that Keeney’s statement does not represent a county position.
Beals said the incident is not the first time a board member has engaged in advocacy without clarifying they were doing so as private citizens, recalling an occasion in which a board member publicly endorsed another candidate for political office.