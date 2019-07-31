DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Jayme Bries believes in being positive.
Despite a diagnosis of cancer in 2015, his message as a survivor speaker at the Dyersville Area Relay for Life on Friday, Aug. 2, will be one of hope.
“Part of my message will be to trust the people who know what they are doing,” he said. “The doctors in this area are phenomenal.”
Registration for the event begins at 6 p.m. at Beckman Catholic High School. A survivor celebration is set for 7 p.m. and activities continue until a closing ceremony at 10 p.m.
After a bout with double vision in 2013, Bries went to an eye doctor in Dubuque, thinking he needed new glasses.
“When he examined me, he found a spot on my eye he had never seen before,” Bries said. “He didn’t know what it was, but asked me to do a yearly exam with him so it could be monitored.”
Bries said a few days after that visit, his double vision went away and he didn’t need the prescription for new glasses. Still, he kept his appointment the following year with his eye doctor.
“The spot hadn’t changed, everything was good,” he said.
In 2015, he almost canceled his appointment.
“My wife and co-workers asked me to keep it,” Bries said. “We had a lot going on and I didn’t want to go. But I did.”
That appointment led to his diagnosis. A CAT scan showed a tumor the size of a clementine on his brain. Surgery in Iowa City removed the tumor.
CAT scans every three months and PET scans every six months couldn’t come up with the source of the cancer. Bries said that changed in January 2019.
“I woke up with my eye swelled shut,” he said. “I had an MRI scheduled anyway in Iowa City, so we went down for that. They discovered major changes in my left eye socket. Eventually, a surgeon wanted to do a biopsy, go through the eye to see it. That’s where the (cancer) started.”
After going back and forth as to treatment options and after speaking with several doctors, tests revealed Bries didn’t have melanoma, but a blue nevus.
“It looks like melanoma, but it isn’t,” he said. “But the chances of it being in an eye socket are less than 1%.”
He knows the impact a diagnosis can have on someone.
“If you haven’t had it, it’s hard to understand,” Bries said. “Just talking with other people who have gone through it in some sort is a big help. A lot of times, you can feel like you are out there by yourself.
“I always look at the positive side of stuff. I always have. I have a big belief. I’m a survivor and I will always be a survivor. God will choose when he takes me. Cancer will not choose.”