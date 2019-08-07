A tornado touched down Monday in Dubuque County but narrowly missed the city of Dubuque, continuing a decades-long streak for the city.
The twister was on the ground at about 10:10 p.m. for three-tenths of a mile southwest of the city, crossing Ryan Road just north of U.S. 151 between Dubuque and Cascade. It featured winds of 100 mph and was 50 yards across at its widest, ripping off parts of roofs on two houses and damaging another, along with corn and trees.
Though the tornado flirted with Dubuque’s city limits, a 30-plus year streak remains intact.
According to the National Weather Service, the last tornado to touch down in Dubuque’s city limits did so in 1988, when a twister crept in along the community’s western border.
In the three decades Dubuque has gone without a tornado, many local theories have emerged to explain the city’s seeming immunity from the natural weather phenomenon.
Some attribute it to Dubuque’s terrain, with the steep bluffs and massive Mississippi River acting as a buffer to keep tornadoes from forming.
“I hear a lot that it’s cause we’re in a valley,” said Dubuque resident Paul Wilson. “You also hear that it has something to do with the river.”
Some theories even factor in the supernatural.
For example, a statue of Bishop Mathias Loras at Loras College, erected in 1939, is believed by some to be a mystical barrier keeping tornadoes at bay — though three twisters have struck the city since its erection.
While they can’t comment on the power of the statue, meteorologists can dispel any theories that Dubuque is made safe from tornadoes by its natural terrain.
“There is absolutely no reason that you can say why or why not there hasn’t been a tornado in Dubuque,” said Alex Gibbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “There’s no specific thing with terrain or anything like that.”
Gibbs said historical data show that tornadoes have never been impeded by land or water.
Tornadoes have been recorded climbing high altitudes and mountainous terrain, Gibbs said. There have been several instances of tornadoes crossing the Mississippi River.
“Strong tornadoes can go up the Appalachian Mountains,” Gibbs said. “There’s nothing specific about Dubuque’s terrain that makes it less likely to be hit by a tornado.”
In fact, a September 1970 tornado in Dubuque formed near the intersection of West Eighth and Bluff streets, climbed over a bluff and crossed the Mississippi River before dissipating, Gibbs said.
Meteorologist Jeff Boyne said if terrain had any impact on tornadoes, it would be minimal. And stronger tornadoes likely would not be affected at all.
“It wouldn’t ever prevent a tornado from occurring,” Boyne said. “It may disrupt some of the weaker circulations, but it’s likely not going to do much.”
So why has Dubuque not experienced a tornado since 1988? Gibbs said it is entirely due to chance.
The probability of a tornado forming anywhere is fairly small. Thunderstorms, on average, have a 2% chance of forming a tornado, Gibbs said.
Dubuque has simply managed to luck out in the past three decades.
“The chances of being hit by a tornado are extremely small to begin with, and strong tornadoes are even less than that,” Gibbs said. “It’s one of those things where if a tornado hasn’t happened in a while, people start to think there is a reason why.”
While the jury is still out on the protective powers of Mathias Loras’ statue, Dubuque residents still are encouraged to have a plan for shelter in case a tornado does hit.