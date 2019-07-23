Maquoketa’s first full-scale, outdoor mural has gone up at Mayberry Home Appliance Center, 146 S Main St.
Artist Jen Fowler said the mural is a nod to Eagle Cigar Factory, a major employer in the town’s history. The mural depicts portraits of the company’s founders in sepia tones, surrounded by flowers and graphics from historical cigar packaging and advertising.
Mac’s Wine Cellar next door, under the same ownership as the appliance store, is believed to be the site of a former cigar manufacturing facility. The shops’ owner commissioned the piece.
The city soon will have a second mural, on a commercial building at the corner of Main and Pleasant streets, said Nancy Kilburg, a member of the now-absolved Maquoketa Murals Steering Committee.
This mural was made possible by a grant from University of Iowa and an initiative through Maquoketa Art Experience gallery. A University of Iowa graduate student artist recently began work on the building.