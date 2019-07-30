A Dubuque man was arrested Monday after authorities reported finding more than a half-pound of marijuana from Colorado in the trunk of a vehicle in which he was riding.
Cedric L. Sanders, 20, of 3334 Spruce St., was arrested at about 1 a.m. Monday after a traffic stop on U.S. 61/151 near Digital Drive on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia.
Court documents state that a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputy pulled over a vehicle traveling 69 mph in a 55-mph zone on U.S. 61/151 at about 11:55 p.m. Sunday. A department K-9 then indicated there were drugs in the vehicle.
Authorities reported finding multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia and a plastic container containing 3.1 grams of marijuana in the body of the vehicle where the occupants were.
Documents state that, under the spare tire cover in the vehicle’s trunk, there were 17 containers of marijuana with a total weight of more than a half-pound. Many still had receipts attached that showed they were part of seven purchases made Friday from five dispensaries in the Denver and Glendale, Colo., area.