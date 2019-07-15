A Dubuque business recently was named a substate winner and awarded $8,000 in a Main Street Iowa contest.

Luxurious Hair Spa, 1464 Central Ave., advances to the Open 4 Business state contest to be held Aug. 27. The event will be held in conjunction with the Iowa Downtown Conference in Dubuque, according to a press release.

At the state contest, the business, owned by Shamika Rainer, will compete for a chance to win an additional $20,000.

Twenty-two businesses located in Main Street districts across the state competed in the first round of competition by submitting an application and video outlining their business expansion plans to a panel of judges, according to the release. The goal of the program is to support the economic vitality and business development efforts in Iowa’s Main Street districts.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags