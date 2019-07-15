A Dubuque business recently was named a substate winner and awarded $8,000 in a Main Street Iowa contest.
Luxurious Hair Spa, 1464 Central Ave., advances to the Open 4 Business state contest to be held Aug. 27. The event will be held in conjunction with the Iowa Downtown Conference in Dubuque, according to a press release.
At the state contest, the business, owned by Shamika Rainer, will compete for a chance to win an additional $20,000.
Twenty-two businesses located in Main Street districts across the state competed in the first round of competition by submitting an application and video outlining their business expansion plans to a panel of judges, according to the release. The goal of the program is to support the economic vitality and business development efforts in Iowa’s Main Street districts.