SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Summer Picnic and Social, 3 p.m., Dubuque Shooting Society, 10380 U.S. 52 N. Put on by the Dubuque County Republican GOP. Politicians have been invited. The event includes, food and refreshments, door prize and more.
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Monday, Aug. 5
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital — Bartels Conference Room, 350 N. Grandview Ave. Details: 563-556-4975
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-noon Intermediate line dancing.
Sibling Class, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. No fee.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Spirits Bar and Grill, 1111 Dodge St. Singles only.
Veteran’s Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., Veterans Freedom Center, 2245 Kerper Blvd.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Achieving Maximum Potential, 6:30 p.m., Hillcrest Family Services, 2005 Asbury Road. AMP is a program for youth aged 13-21 who have been placed out of home at any point in their lives: Foster care, adoption, shelter, treatment or with relatives.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m. beginner dominoes; noon dominoes; 2 p.m. cards.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:15 a.m. yoga; 10:45- line dancers performing; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, lower level, 1155 Locust St. Entrance on 13 Street. Details: 563-599-2748
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., The Bridge Restaurant, 31 Locust St.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies card; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge, dining room; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Gary’s Graffiti Nights, 5 p.m., Kennedy Mall parking lot by Younkers and Richardson Buick., Kennedy Road. Join at the new location. Starting this year the cut off year has been raised to 1979 and older classic cars, trucks hot rods, customs and muscle cars. This is a free event. Public welcome and cooler friendly. No animals. Details: 563-557-9440
Picnic in the Park, 11 a.m., Swiss Valley Park – Walnut Pavillon, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa. Pack a lunch and join a naturalist as we learn about an exciting nature topic. We will do hands on activities including playing games and exploration. Dress to play. Good for all ages.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 1 p.m. kitchen bingo; 1 p.m. line dancing.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Friday, Aug. 9
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 10:30-11:30 a.m. blood pressure screening by Paramount Ambulance third Friday of the month; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
STEAMFEST @ Downtown Friday Night, 6:30 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 Fist. Ave. E., Dyersville. Iowa. Join us at the library for S.T.E.A.M. activities! Come play with robots & circuits; Create using the Doodle Pens & button maker; Color or do other activities like a scavenger hunt. All ages welcome.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Boots Hefel and Wayne Cook, 2 p.m., Millennium, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque. Traditional country music.
The Janeys, Bryce & Billylee, 3 p.m., Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin, Iowa. Enjoy Iowa Cheeses & BBQ Pork Sandwiches — or bring your own picnic. (No alcohol may be brought in.)
Johnnie Walker Live, 2 p.m., PromiseLand Winery, 39053 Great River Road, Guttenberg, Iowa.
Rockin’ The Ridge Music, 3 p.m., Sunset Ridge Winery, 12615 U.S. 52 N. Rockin’ the Ridge at Sunset Ridge Winery is a great place to get together with friends & family to enjoy live music by some of the areas top performers, and enjoy our some of our wine, beer, and food.
Steve & Randy, 1 p.m., Yardarm Riverfront Bar & Grill, 1201 Shiras Ave Ext. Come spend your Sunday Funday at the Yardarm with live music by Steve & Randy.
Tony Walker, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Hot Summer Nights, 6 p.m., Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road. The Dubuque County Fair association welcomes the 2018 Hot Summer nights cruise-in. 6-9 p.m. Free Admission. No charge to put your vehicle on display; all years of vehicles welcome. Food and drinks available for purchase.
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
The Brewery Comedy Tour, 7 p.m., 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St. Laughs are on tap for this nationwide tour that has already hit over 900 breweries across the U.S. More than a dozen New York and L.A. based stand-ups are currently on the road.
Carlos Mencia, 8 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Carlos Mencia, superstar/stand-up comedian, is undoubtedly one of today’s most lauded entertainers and feared comics.
Dubuque Chorale Children’s Choir Interviews, 9 a.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Beauty and the Beast- Rising Star Theatre Co., 1 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main Street. RSTC presents the musical Beauty and the Beast. Be Our Guest and step into the world of Belle, the provincial town, the Beast, and his enchanted castle. The performers in this musical are 8-18 years.
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dancing music from big band to oldies plus requests.
Blu Flame, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
Johnnie Walker Live, 6 p.m., Tony Roma’s, Bell Street.
Muddy Ruckus at The Blu Room, 7 p.m., 600 Central Ave. Muddy Ruckus is a stripped-down power-duo. They blend rootsy guitar and edgy percussion on a suitcase drum kit, and are known for a full rock band sound.
Ron Lubbers Singing at Windsor Park Public Event, 4 p.m., Windsor Park, 801 Davis St. Ron Singing Outside at Windsor Park Public Event Bring a Chair or Blanket.
Friday, Aug. 9
3 Doors Down, 7 p.m., Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road. Multiple Gold and Platinum singles including: “Kryptonite,” “When I’m Gone,” “ Here Without You” and “It’s Not My Time.”
Al Ronek, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Dr, Suite 100.
Beauty and the Beast- Rising Star Theatre Co., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main Street. RSTC presents the musical Beauty and the Beast. Be Our Guest and step into the world of Belle, the provincial town, the Beast, and his enchanted castle. The performers in this musical are 8-18 years.
Downtown Friday Night in Dyersville, 6:30 p.m., Downtown Dyersville, Highway 136 and Floyd Road, Dyersville, Iowa. Enjoy a night out- Street dance style- with food, live music, fun and games. This event is free to attend and held form 6:30-10 p.m. on First Avenue, in Dyersville. Music provided by Whiskey Revival.
JJ Schmitz & Ben Dunegan at Riverboat Lounge, 8 p.m., Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St. Join us for LIVE music from JJ Schmitz and Ben Dunegan at Riverboat Lounge from 8 pm-11 pm.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 7 p.m., Driving Range, U.S. 52.
Karaoke/Open Mic, 8:30 p.m., 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St. Open Mic from 8:30-10 p.m. Karaoke from 10 p.m.-midnight.
Latin Club Night, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Bachata, reggaeton, salsa, merengue y mucho más!!! No cover!!! Latin Club Night happens the 2nd weekend of every month!
Live Entertainment — Hearthfire Duo, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowds Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. Highway 20, Galena, Ill. Admission: Free.
River of Music Concerts, 6 p.m., Ingleside Park, 200 S. River Park Drive, Guttenberg, Iowa. Enjoy live music along with the scenic views of the mighty Mississippi River.
Theresa Rosetta at Dimensional Brewing, 7 p.m., 67 Main St.
VISUAL ARTS
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Smokestack’s Wednesday Night Movie, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Dubuque’s newest movie experience is on Wednesdays at Smokestack’s 2nd floor screening room or, weather permitting, on the rooftop.
LITERARY ARTS
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Holy Cross Branch, 895 Main St., Asbury, Iowa. Come join us for a half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Story time is designed for children ages 3-6 with their adult, but every child is welcome.
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Farley (Drexler) Branch, 405 Third Ave N.E., Asbury, Iowa. Come join us for a half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Story time is designed for children ages 3-6 with their adult, but every child is welcome.
DESTINATIONS
Today
Craft Day at the Mathias Ham Historic Site, noon, National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, 350 E. Third St. Look for a new craft the first Sunday of each month during our summer season! Crafts begin at noon.
Monday, Aug. 5
Retired Eagles Activity Club (R.E.A.C.), 1 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
LEARNING
Today
Financial Peace University, 3 p.m., Grandview United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. This nine-lesson course taught by Dave Ramsey, Chris Hogan and Rachel Cruze helps you work a plan to nail a budget, defeat debt, and free yourself from money worries.
Tuesday, Aug 6
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, NICC Town Clock Center, 680 Main St., Rm 112. Our meetings allow you to practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader. These skills will help you advance your career, acclimate to a new city, or even get a new job. Guests welcome.
LIFESTYLE
Monday, Aug. 5
Al-Anon Part of the Solution AFG, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) #136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh in, 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020
Thursday, Aug. 8
Dubuque Area Support Group, noon, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center — Room 1B, 250 Mercy Drive. Please contact BIAIA at (855)444-6443 or info@biaia.org for information about this group.
Dubuque’s Memory Cafe, 10 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. A place for friendship for people with dementia and their caregivers.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Monday, Aug. 5
MercyOne Blood Drive, 1 p.m., MercyOne-West Cafeteria, 1111 Third St. S.W., Dyersville, Iowa. MercyOne-Dyersville partnering with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will be holding a blood drive.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Asbury Community Fire Department Blood Drive, 3:30 p.m., Asbury Community Fire Department-Community Room, 5485 Saratoga Road. The Asbury Community Fire Department will be hosting a blood drive in partnership with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.
FOOD & DRINK
Thursday, Aug. 8
Asbury Eagles Club Steak Night, 5 p.m., Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road, Asbury, Iowa. Includes a steak sandwich and all the trimmings, and more! Cost is $10, and proceeds benefit the Eagles Community Fund.
Farmer’s Market, 2 p.m., Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Ct SE, Dyersville, Iowa. Visit with area vendors selling produce, baked goods, wine and more.
Saturday, Aug 10
Galena Brew Fest, 1 p.m., Chestnut Mountain Resort, 8700 West Chestnut Mountain Road, Galena, Ill. $25 per ticket, includes wristband and glass. $5 Designated Driver ticket. Proceeds benefit Galena ARC.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
The Galena Territory Farmers Market, 8 a.m., The Owners’ Club, 200 Territory Drive, Galena, Ill. Admission: Free. Enjoy browsing a wide variety of products from vendors including those from local farms and different arts and crafts from local artisans.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., and regular games start at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Any team size welcome.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., regular games start at 7 p.m. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
Embroiderer’s Guild of America Fleur de Lis Chapter, 7 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. Details: Ruth at 563-580-3234.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier parish hall, 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa.
Friday, Aug 9
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
Monday, Aug. 5
Local 94 UAW Fundraisers, 5 p.m., Wendy’s, 16th Street. 10 percent of all sales goes towards charities.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
B2B Referral Group, 8:30 a.m., Chamber Boardroom, 300 Main St. Does your organization depend on word of mouth marketing? Are you looking for more effective ways to get the word out about the services your organization provides? Look no further.
Make-A-Wish Committee, 5:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital-Dubuque, 350 N. Grandview Ave.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
BNI Dubuque Chapter 11:30 a.m., Holiday Inn, 450 Main St. Details: Dave Elliott, 515-865-3862.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Audubon Society, 7 p.m., EB Lyons Interpretive Center, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road. 5:30 p.m. board meeting, 7 p.m. public program.
Opening Doors Guest Bartender Night, 5 p.m., The Iron Bar, 333 E. 10th St. Bartenders include: Matt Dodds, Betsy McCloskey, Tim Pope and Jeff Vaassen.
Friday, Aug. 9
University of Wisconsin — Platteville Application Boot Camp, 9:15 a.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. UW – Platteville Application Boot Camp day is for high school seniors or transfer students. Students learn how to write a great college essay followed by help through the application process.