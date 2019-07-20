The trial of a man accused of killing his wife with a corn rake will be held in Dubuque County, according to a judge’s ruling made available Friday.
Todd M. Mullis, 43, of Earlville, Iowa, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the Nov. 10 death of his wife, Amy L Mullis, 39. His trial has been set for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 16 in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County.
Mullis, who remains in custody on a $5 million bond, initially was set to face trial in Delaware County. However, Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter on Friday granted Mullis’ defense team’s request to change the venue.
Mullis was arrested in March, several months after his wife died in what he said was a farm accident. She was found with a corn rake “impaled in her back” on the family farm, according to court documents.
Investigators uncovered a deep history of strife in the couple’s marriage, including an affair in which Amy Mullis had engaged, documents stated. The man with whom she entered into a relationship told police that Amy Mullis was frightened of her husband, who “might make (her) disappear.”
Todd Mullis also repeatedly performed internet searches for phrases such as “killing unfaithful women” and “what happens to cheaters in history” prior to his wife’s death, according to court documents.
In the motion that requested a change of venue, Todd Mullis’ attorneys argued that he is a lifelong resident of Delaware County and that his wife “worked closely with law enforcement (in) her position as a nurse in the emergency room department” of the local hospital, according to court documents.
The motion also cited the widespread media coverage of Mullis’ arrest.
“The defendant submits this information and belief that the negative public bias and prejudice arising from pretrial publicity is so pervasive that he cannot receive a fair trial in any county within the Fifth Judicial District or the Des Moines media market,” attorneys wrote.