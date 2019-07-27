GALENA, Ill. — An ambulance driver was fined $1,000 after pleading guilty to one offense for a fatal crash on Julien Dubuque Bridge in 2018.
Jack R. Dillman, 20, of 4957 Twilight Drive, this week pleaded guilty in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court to improper lane usage in reference to the deadly crash. He then was issued the fine.
A charge of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident was dismissed.
Steven W. Werner, 34, of Dubuque, was killed in the crash on the Illinois side of the span that links East Dubuque and Dubuque. Werner and Dillman were employees of Paramount Ambulance in Dubuque at the time of the wreck.
According to authorities, an ambulance driven by Dillman rear-ended a semi-tractor trailer driven by Stephen D. Flood, of Evansville, Wis., at about 2:10 a.m. April 27, 2018. The semi was stopped in the westbound lane for construction work on the bridge.
Dillman was injured, and Werner, a passenger in the ambulance, was killed. The two men were returning to Dubuque after transporting a patient to Chicago, according to Paramount.