The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Willie R. Randle, 20, of 1743 White St., was arrested at about 8:20 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of White and East 19th streets in Dubuque on charges of domestic assault with injury, first-degree harassment and child endangerment. Court documents state that Randle assaulted his girlfriend, Courtney M. Krier, 22, of 2101 Kniest St., No. 2, in the presence of their 2-year-old child.
Blake A. Leflore, 28, of 2511 Elm St., was arrested at about 7:40 p.m. Saturday at his residence on charges of assault, second-degree harassment, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents state that Leflore assaulted Bernard L. Furrer, 57, of the same address.