In 2018, the third year of a City of Dubuque program to pursue non-chemical pest-management techniques, park workers increased the amount of herbicide used on city properties by more than 440% from 2017.
City leaders overseeing the integrated pest management program provided data via their 2018 IPM Annual Report.
“Weather plays a huge factor,” said Steve Fehsal, park division manager.
Park workers spray pre-emergent herbicides to suppress weed growth at the start of the season.
“If you put that down in April, and then you’ve got a lot of rain in May and a lot of rain in June, your chemical is gone,” said Jeff Ahlers, the city’s natural resources and sustainable practices specialist.
National Weather Service records show May/June rainfall increasing 7.3 inches — 125% — from 2017 to 2018. Fehsal and Ahlers said this increased the need for later applications.
The plan dictates using the least-toxic feasible pest control approach for each situation, including for mitigating the presence of bugs and animals. Alternative herbicides include rock salt, boiling water, mulching and more, but chemicals are allowed when deemed necessary.
As part of the pest-management initiative, the city has designated 15 pesticide-free parks. Elsewhere, workers mostly spray flower beds, hitting turf only at ballparks and the Veterans Memorial Plaza. The floodwall is exempt from the program.
In 2017, weather was favorable. The program saw a more than 60% reduction in herbicide application from 2016, the program’s transition year.
But from 2016 to 2018, application about doubled.
Daren Mueller, Iowa State University integrated pest management coordinator, said the amount of herbicide used alone cannot measure success, especially for just one year. He said Dubuque should focus on alternative methods for future unfavorable seasons to see improvement over time.
City sustainability coordinator Gina Bell said she hopes city leadership is prepared to deal with increased annual rainfall due to climate change, “because that’s our new reality.”
Katie Blair, a holistic medicine practitioner who started the “DBQ Poison Free Parks” Facebook group that initially pushed the city to adopt the integrated pest management program, is discouraged. She wants the city find alternative ways of landscaping, “so that we’re not so vulnerable to weather conditions,” she said. She also questioned the city’s “internal motivation” to reduce pesticide use.
Ahlers said workers are trained to be environmental stewards through pesticide application certification. He also said the department was understaffed until this year.
Fehsal said a rainy 2019 could result in another year of high herbicide use, however. The department is always looking into new weed-control alternatives, but letting City Hall become “covered in weeds” would be unacceptable, he said.
“With the city, expectations for landscapes are extremely high,” Fehsal said.