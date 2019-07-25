A mix of prairie and forest just a few miles north of Dubuque is home to all manner of local wildlife.
Monarch butterflies floated among flowers at Proving Grounds Recreation Area this week, while a turkey darted through a grassy area. Turkey vultures and a hawk passed by overhead. The sounds of birds chirping mingled with the sounds of vehicles passing by in the distance.
“Within a five-minute drive from town, you can be out here enjoying some rare plants and animals,” said Brian Preston, executive director of the Dubuque County Conservation Board.
One of Dubuque County’s newest parks, Proving Grounds Recreation Area currently boasts broad, grassy hiking trails through a diverse set of environments. County crews also are looking to open up mountain biking trails and a disc golf course in the future.
“(Proving Grounds) has been really popular,” Preston said. “There’s a lot of people that are utilizing the area already.”
Visitors to the 137-acre recreation area are greeted by a pavilion with picnic tables set alongside a field of prairie grasses and flowers planted by conservation staff.
Beyond the parking lot, a paved drive gives way to a wide grassy trail that winds uphill. Those trails came ready-made when Deere & Co. donated the land to the conservation board last year, Preston said.
The park received its name because John Deere employees previously used the space to test their equipment.
“It’s not very often that a piece of land, especially this neat, is given to us with a blank slate,” Preston said.
Trails in the recreation area wind through a mix of prairie and forest. In a more open area, monarchs flit among the orange flowers of butterfly milkweed plants. In a wooded spot, young oak trees rise in the shade of the forest.
“You can get as wild as you want,” Preston said. “You can walk through the un-mowed parts or you can stay on the trail.”
County staff plan to add eight to 10 miles of mountain-biking trails at the recreation area. That work is expected to start early next year.
A local club also has drawn up plans for a disc golf course, which should be installed within the next year. The park is also open to bow-hunters in season.
Kelli Splinter, of Dubuque, headed out to Proving Grounds with her children this week for a scavenger hunt, one of the items on the family’s summer to-do list.
Her son Shelton, 11, likes that the trails are wide enough that he doesn’t have to hike through the weeds or worry about ticks. He also likes listening for the sounds of birds in the recreation area.
“It sounds like they’re having a conversation sometimes,” Shelton said.
Wade Splinter, 9, said he particularly enjoys being at Proving Grounds in the fall, when the leaves change colors and fall onto the trail.
“It’s a really pretty place and kid-friendly,” Wade said. “You don’t need a lot of gear to come.”