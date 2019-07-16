DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A Dubuque-based insurance broker soon will expand its local presence by opening an office in Dyersville.
Cottingham & Butler announced Monday that it will start operations this fall in Dyersville and bring more than 25 jobs to the city within a year.
The company will lease about 4,400 square feet of space in a professional center being built along Field of Dreams Way. The facility, which is under construction, also will house a family health clinic for Regional Medical Center.
Vice Chairman Andy Butler said Cottingham & Butler officials have considered new locations as a way to accommodate current employees who live outside of Dubuque.
He believes the Dyersville location will cut down on travel time for these workers.
Moreover, he thinks the new office will help attract new employees.
“I think there are a lot of great people in the Dyersville area, or Holy Cross, or Peosta, who don’t even think about coming into downtown Dubuque to work,” he said. “This (new location) is a way to reach out to them and access an even larger talent pool.”
Butler anticipates Cottingham & Butler will begin operating in Dyersville in early October. At that time, the facility will house 10 workers, about half of whom already work for the company.
He expects that new hires will increase the Dyersville workforce to 25 within a year of that move-in date.
The Dyersville office could be a sign of things to come for the company.
“If this goes well, we could look at opening regional offices in other smaller communities around the area,” Butler said.
The company seeks to hire account managers and client service representatives to staff the new Dyersville location.
Cottingham & Butler currently employs 950 workers across 19 locations. About 650 work in the greater Dubuque area.
The insurance brokerage firm will occupy almost half of the new, 10,000-square-foot professional center, which is owned by a group of private local investors operating under the name Hall of Fame, LLC.
Nathan Runde, who is part of that group, said the walls already have been erected for the building at 980 Field of Dreams Way. Work on the roof is slated to begin this week.
Runde emphasized that Hall of Fame LLC still plans to have four tenants in the building, although the remaining two have not been finalized.
The impending arrival of Cottingham & Butler is a win for both the building’s investors and the community as a whole, Runde said.
“Any time a business like them goes into a smaller community, it is good for everybody,” he said. “We are excited to have them be a part of our project.”
Dyersville economic officials also expressed excitement about Cottingham & Butler’s plans.
“We are extremely excited to have a company of this caliber coming to our community,” said Executive Director Jacque Rahe, of Dyersville Economic Development Corp. “These are excellent jobs.”
She noted that the type of employees that will be recruited to fill these positions represent “the demographic we are hoping to attract” to Dyersville. Rahe said she believes these jobs will further the momentum created by a wide range of city initiatives, such as improving gathering places, creating trail systems and offering markets in the city.
Karla Thompson, executive director of Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, shared the sense of enthusiasm.
“It’s a great day for Dyersville,” she said.