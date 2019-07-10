Dubuque police reported:
- Lawrence M. Jeffries, 47, of Hillside, Ill., was arrested Monday by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging forgery. Court documents state that Jeffries used fraudulent checks at Kwik Star stores at 2685 Dodge St. and 2035 John F. Kennedy Road in February. The checks featured an incorrect logo and bank location, according to documents.
- Stacie L. Schaffer, 40, of 1670 White St., reported the theft of a vehicle worth $5,000 while it was parked at 2902 Pinard St. at about 3:40 p.m. Monday.
- Brittany J. Kramer, 23, of
- 744 Nevada St., reported the theft of four checks worth a total of $500 from 1411 Missouri Ave. at about 5:10 p.m. Monday.