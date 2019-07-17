ELIZABETH, Ill. — Every Friday afternoon from May to October, Terrapin Park in Elizabeth fills with vendors and shoppers at the weekly farmers market.
The local items available range from produce and crafts to natural cleaning products and baked goods.
Erin Keyser, a vendor and the market’s manager, said organizing the event is well worth the effort.
“Local food is a passion of mine because I think it’s something we can all commit to in our attempt to be environmentally friendly,” she said.
In larger cities, it is uncommon for market managers to be vendors, Keyser said.
“Because they have a lot of work to do and they’re probably not able to do both,” she said. “But we’re small enough that I’m able to manage.”
Keyser is one of many tri-state area market managers and volunteers who enable residents of small communities to access local fares and wares.
“Food deserts can be a huge problem (in small communities), and that’s exactly what we’re trying to address, that we do have fresh local produce here,” she said.
Megan McKenzie, a volunteer with the Manchester, Iowa, farmers market, echoed Keyser’s remarks, saying “selfishly, I love a thriving farmers market.”
“Farmers contribute to making a living for themselves, and the community is more connected to where their food comes from,” she said.
McKenzie is a member of the farmers market marketing committee. She said the vendors are the “heartbeat” of the market’s success. Their partnership with Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce is crucial.
“Our marketing committee is engaged with vendors as well because we want to know what they want more of and what we can do to promote them in other ways,” she said.
The volunteers meet monthly or every other month to keep tabs on the season and prepare for the future.
“I’m (also) a shopper at the market,” McKenzie said. “So, it’s looking for other ways to think about what other vendors can we encourage to come to the market and programs we can try.”
Robert Jones, the manager for the Cuba City, Wis., farmers market, said that, along with providing a location for farmer and consumer to meet face to face, the local market also helps bring additional business to the city’s downtown.
“It does a very good job of bringing people to Main Street, which is our goal and concern,” he said. “We’re bringing new people to town and hopefully getting them to stop. It’s a broader impact on the city overall.”
The market, which is in its seventh year, is a collaborative effort, Jones said — not just with vendors but also with other small community markets.
“It really is a tight-knit group of people,” he said. “One of the key things we do together is social media, primarily Facebook. We have our page, and we do cross-promote a lot.”
The monthly Dyersville (Iowa) Downtown Market also is doing its part to showcase local small businesses.
The market is organized by Dyersville Young Professionals. Market Manager Jordan Trumm said even though the market is only in its second year, it has been a success for the vendors and the public alike.
“We get a huge crowd to come down, and that’s why we keep doing it, to fill that need,” she said.
Being able to showcase local growers and vendors takes the shopping experience “to a whole other level,” Trumm said. It also provides a close-to-home weekend destination.
“I think that the generation I’m in is going back to natural goods and straight from the farmer and things like that,” she said. “People are (also) gravitating to farmers markets as giving people something to do.”
For those who organize, manage and work the markets, they are seeing the bigger picture and what the future health and wellness of the community looks like.
“The community truly does appreciate what we’re doing,” Trumm said. “And they’re seeing that shopping local is something they should do.”