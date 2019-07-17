News in your town

Most Read

Most Recent

East Dubuque mayor involved in fight; other combatant accepts blame

Excessive heat watch issued for most of tri-state area

Police: Dubuque man arrested after firing gun in parking lot

County supervisors OK $50,000 to help potentially land Dubuque-to-Denver flights

Grant funds available for Dubuque County organizations providing food assistance

Dubuque consignment store opens to public

Police: Children's hospital donations stolen from Dubuque restaurant

Man sentenced for sexually assaulting minor in Jo Daviess County

2 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Assessment: Dubuque lacking in 'pet-friendly' qualities

Dubuque council OKs plans for $3.2 million project on Chaplain Schmitt Island

Volunteers power thriving farmers markets throughout tri-states

City of Platteville considering additional contribution for event center

Historic aircraft returning to Dubuque's skies this week

Fundraising heats up in tri-states ahead of 2020 election

Manchester mayor proposes limiting public comment period at council meetings

Dubuque casinos finish strong 2nd quarter, eye implementation of sports betting

Grant County supervisor clarifies statement regarding controversial transmission line

Dubuque National Merit finalist lands scholarship

Correction

What's happening

Dubuque detours

Founder's Gala planned for Sept. 7

UPDATE: Tornado warning ended for Delaware County

Dubuque consignment store opens to public

Highway traffic to be detoured overnight for SW Arterial work

Police: Children's hospital donations stolen from Dubuque restaurant

East Dubuque mayor involved in fight; other combatant accepts blame

Man sentenced for sexually assaulting minor in Jo Daviess County

Cassville ferry resumes operations today

Excessive heat watch issued for most of tri-state area

Grant funds available for Dubuque County organizations providing food assistance

N.Y. man visits Dubuque during cross-country trek to raise awareness of veteran suicide, homelessness

Correction

Police: Teen shoots up Dubuque residence, then accidentally shoots passenger in getaway vehicle

Platteville Common Council member resigns

Dubuque authorities seek to locate dog who bit person

Dubuque business wins $8,000, advances to state contest

Local women religious to hold prayer service for immigrant children Thursday

Law enforcement, other local officials weigh in as Dubuque County considers ATV ordinance

Jackson County prosecutor again handling OWI cases after alcohol-related incident

Golf outing to fund scholarship for graduating Fennimore seniors

State representative to host event in East Dubuque

Elizabeth Community Fair to be held this weekend

Local law enforcement reports

Striping change set for First Avenue in Cascade