EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — A gun museum is open in East Dubuque.
The museum at 136 Sinsinawa Ave. recently celebrated its grand opening.
The museum is run by Mark Quade, of Peosta, Iowa, and Big Bore Enterprise.
Quade told the Telegraph Herald last year that he intended to display his vast array of historic rifles and pistols, dating all the way back to the early 1700s, inside the former home of The Coliseum. The nightclub closed in 2007.
Quade bought the Sinsinawa Avenue building in 2017.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with a $7 admission fee. U.S. military veterans are admitted for free.
For more information, visit bigboreenterprise.com or call 563-590-4248.