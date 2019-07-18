Dubuque City Council members this week selected a pair of Minnesota-based firms for a $100,000 update of the city’s climate action plan.
The goal of the update will be to actively work toward a 50% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions — based on 2003 levels — by 2030. In 2014, the most recent year in which an assessment was completed, the city had achieved an 11% reduction.
The effort also will feature extensive community input. The plan update has a completion date of April.
Indicating that the upcoming impacts of climate change will affect everyone but hit hardest residents lower on the economic scale, city Sustainability Director Gina Bell said the selected consultants needed to focus on outreach and input from all those groups.
Bell said the firms selected — lead firm paleBLUEdot and secondary Terra Soma — offer just that.
“Climate change is urgent,” she said. “We need to work in that intersection of climate change and equity and public health and all the different parts of city government, as well as the people part.”
The team of consultants will include three community-engagement coordinators, including one focused on youth and another focused on online communication. Terra Soma also focuses on ethnically diverse communities.
“They have a great track record,” Bell said. “The review committee liked a lot that they talked about empowerment rather than just engagement. It’s not an extraction of information. It provides ownership of the process.”
The firms will drive the city’s planning for not only greenhouse gas reduction, but also for policies and projects to protect the city from the impacts of climate change that will come regardless of that reduction. These plans are to be reflected in Dubuque’s capital improvement plan, according to city documents.
The team at paleBLUEdot has developed climate action plans for cities, counties and organizations throughout Minnesota, as well as for Eau Claire, Wis. That attention to the Midwest was important to Bell, as well as members of the 10-person committee that helped pick the firms.
“They understand the localized impacts of climate change,” Bell said. “They have worked primarily here.”
That committee was made up of four city staff members and six community representatives. Members came from the city’s Resilient Community Advisory Commission, Greater Dubuque Development Corp., Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and Green Dubuque.
The eight bids ranged in price from $94,000 to $177,000.
Longtime environmental engineer and Green Dubuque board President Paul Schultz said paleBLUEdot stood out from the crowd of eight applicants, and not just because of their location and past work. He said members of the committee also were impressed by the imperative tone of their proposal.
“A lot of the people who were not city staff chose them,” Schultz said. “They are climate action-oriented. A lot of the other applicants were actually engineering firms, more used to dealing with longer-term looks, not with the same urgency and momentum of really going at the end of the selection process.”
Bell said that kind of urgency will be key in driving city action at a faster clip than has been reached thus far.
“They have vision, which we need,” she said. “Their approach is different than we’ve done in the past, and we need something different. We’re going to keep getting the same results if we have the same approach to things.”
The city is expected to finalize a contract with paleBLUEdot by July 31.
Representatives for both consulting firms were contacted to provide comment for this story. However, neither responded to messages.