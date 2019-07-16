Dubuque police on Monday confirmed they are investigating a recent fight that was captured on video and has been viewed thousands of times on social media.
The about-one-minute video starts with at least four male subjects in the middle of a verbal altercation.
“Don’t come to my house thinking you guys are tough,” a shirtless man tells another male subject early in the video.
“It ain’t even worth beating up an old dude, Dude,” a third male subject states, pushing the second male subject away from the shirtless man. The shirtless man then yells “What?” and takes a swing at the third male subject, who has his back to the shirtless man.
A fight breaks out in which at least four males are involved.
“We became aware of the video last week after several people alerted us to it,” said Lt. Joe Messerich, of the Dubuque Police Department, on Monday. “ We are investigating and are in the process of identifying the other subjects in the video at this time.”