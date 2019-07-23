West Delaware County Community School Board members recently chose four legislative priorities to send to the Iowa Association of School Boards for discussion at the group’s delegate assembly later this year.
The four priorities were
- Mental health, including supporting efforts to establish comprehensive community mental health systems that include in-school access for students
- School funding, including changes that reflect actual costs for special-education services
- Supplemental state aid at a rate that sufficiently supports local districts
Opposition to unfunded mandates.