News in your town

Wastewater reported on Main Street in McGregor

Benefit for Opening Doors set for Saturday in Dubuque

Police: Man stole $27,000 in fireworks, $7,315 in cash, attempted to sell wares in Dubuque County park

Dubuque County officials to review previous strategic plan as board considers priorities

Cassville ferry closed again as river rises

Motorcyclist hurt in crash in Dubuque

Study shows rural counties face threat of job losses in coming decade

Bridge project to impact traffic on Illinois 78 in Jo Daviess County

East Dubuque council considers annexing subdivision; police chief search down to 1 person

Former state lawmaker from Dubuque County appointed to another state board

Dyersville council OKs up to $200,000 in rebates for brewery project

Sentences in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County

PDC schools receive grant for mental health services

Jackson County Fair kicks off today

Taxi service starting in Iowa County

Lights arrive for Dyersville field project

Ask the TH: Does the DOT share vehicle registration data with other agencies?

UNI family business event set for Thursday in Edgewood

New Fennimore Common Council member named

After serving as White House physician, Platteville native returns home

Dubuque detours

What's happening

Wastewater reported on Main Street in McGregor

Dubuque seeks artists for storm drain murals

Dubuque County officials to review previous strategic plan as board considers priorities

Gun museum open in East Dubuque

Cassville ferry closed again as river rises

Eagle Point Park named 11th city landmark

Police: Man stole $27,000 in fireworks, $7,315 in cash, attempted to sell wares in Dubuque County park

Benefit for Opening Doors set for Saturday in Dubuque

'Pure fun:' Dubuque church holds antique tractor pull on its grounds

Galena woman hurt in crash, faces drug charges

2-vehicle crash sends 1 to hospital in Jo Daviess County

Illinois senator to host local event for drivers' services

After more than 3 decades, Wynonna Judd returning to Dubuque

OWI convictions, deferments in Dubuque County

Voting starts on Jackson County jail funding measure, auditor position

Dubuque police reports

Iowa Supreme Court won't hear appeal from Dubuque man who beat girlfriend with mop

Dubuque aims to reduce, prevent poverty with new plan