Dyersville City Council members recently approved a tax-rebate deal worth up to $200,000 with Dyersville Economic Development Corp., doing business as Dyersville Industries Inc.
The tax-increment-financing rebate is for the redeveloped Textile Brewing Co. building, which is currently owned by the DEDC.
“DEDC has really gone out on a limb to ensure this particular project achieves success,” said Executive Director Jacque Rahe. “We do hold the contract on the building, so we will be paying the taxes.”
She said the DEDC has a 10-year contract over a 20-year amortization for the building, so they are in it for the long haul.
“When we first went into (this project), we didn’t plan on hanging on to the building for that long of a time period, but we felt strongly that it was important that the local element has an opportunity to make it work,” Rahe said. “They are trying to build a lot of excitement, and I think they’ve done a wonderful job in keeping things local and make this a very large community project that we can all be proud of.”
City Administrator Mick Michel explained the development agreement is an 80% tax rebate over the incremental value for a period of 12 years. The total amount rebated is not to exceed $200,000, and the deal is nontransferable should the building change hands.
But both Rahe and Michel said they doubted the actual rebate amount would reach $200,000.