To at least one local health care provider, stories about cannabidiol’s potential as a miracle drug are misleading and could potentially cost people their jobs.
The substance, a naturally occurring component of hemp, has surged in popularity. Businesses now sell the product in edibles, oils and medications designed to ease pain, anxiety and even insomnia.
But just because you can buy it off a shelf — the legality of which certainly is dubious in Iowa — doesn’t mean it is safe or effective, according to Dr. Erin Kennedy, of Tri-State Occupational Health.
“I think people are being misled on two levels,” she said. “One, they think they’re not consuming THC when they are. And two, they think CBD is safe, which it’s not clear whether it’s safe or unsafe.”
And while it is impossible to verify the veracity of such claims, more people testing positive for THC — the active ingredient in marijuana, another hemp derivative — are claiming that they never used illicit drugs. But they have used CBD products.
“People are genuinely surprised,” Kennedy said. “My words are, ‘I’m sorry. I still have to report this as a positive (result) for illicit drug use.’”
Even proponents of the substance, such as Ashlee Bainbridge, owner of Botanicanna in Galena, Ill., warn that the lack of regulation means CBD consumers must stay vigilant.
“Right now, it’s unregulated,” she said. “Products are unregulated. Basically, anybody can put whatever they want into their products.”
CBD surge
The demand for CBD products has skyrocketed as federal and state regulations have softened on hemp and its various derivatives. In fact, CBD production and sales will become a billion-dollar industry by 2022, according to Hemp Business Journal.
The product remains illegal in Iowa, even as the state prepares to allow cultivation of hemp after a decadeslong ban. But that hasn’t stopped business owners from selling products in the area.
Dubuque police recently issued a notice reminding residents that CBD products are not legal in Iowa.
“We just want to keep everyone informed about the current laws and make sure they know what they are putting into their bodies,” the post states.
Dubuque police officials referred questions about local enforcement to County Attorney C.J. May. He did not respond to a message Friday seeking comment for this story.
That sort of legal limbo is part of the problem, according to Bainbridge.
Many CBD products are actually “full spectrum,” meaning the potential exists for the presence of THC. Without a Certificate of Analysis, which certifies that a product is 100% CBD, other elements like THC might be present.
“I want to be as transparent as possible,” Bainbridge said. “I do not want someone thinking I’m selling them something that it’s not.”
However, she predicts the period of uncertainty will come to a close.
“Pretty soon the (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) is going to be coming in here and regulating,” she said.
Job impact
Kennedy did not provide specific numbers regarding the number of failed drug tests for which people claimed CBD was the cause. But anecdotally, she said, the number of failed drug tests has risen, and the CBD excuse is a new phenomenon.
“Previously, nobody claimed CBD oil,” she said. “That has been since the first of the year (that people have been) saying that. ... It’s not successful in getting people off the hook.”
Bainbridge acknowledged that CBD products — even those that have less than 0.3% THC, which is the federal legal limit allowed to exist in hemp — can lead to positive drug tests.
“There’s a chance that (full-spectrum CBD products) could have THC,” said Bainbridge. “If you’re taking it daily, it can accumulate in your fat cells. So you could potentially fail a drug test.”
That can lead to a difficult — and surprising — situation for local workers.
“It appears to be costing people their employment,” said Kennedy.
Positive effect?
Bainbridge acknowledged the relative dearth of studies that would typically be used to champion the effectiveness of a drug. But she has an entire book filled with stories of customers, all of whom described life-changing impacts from taking CBD.
“Regardless of the amount of studies, you can hear all the testimonials and the miracle stories,” she said.
Plus, CBD is all natural.
“There’s no side effects either,” Bainbridge said. “With prescription pills, a lot of customers are telling me they were on 10 different medications. (With CBD,) drowsiness is the worst that will happen.”
But medical professionals are far from reaching a consensus. Kennedy said the studies that exist are filled with “cyclical referencing,” meaning the studies tend to refer back to each other as proof of positive findings.
She said that, until it is proven by scientists to be an effective, safe drug, people should stay away from CBD.
“Don’t assume it’s what you think it is, don’t assume it does what you want it to do,” she said. “Don’t assume it’s OK just because it’s on a shelf in our community.”