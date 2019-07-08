The East Central Intergovernmental Association recently approved more than $1.7 million in loans for business projects in Peosta, St. Donatus and Dubuque.
The nonprofit development corporation administers publicly funded business loan programs and several revolving loan funds in Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties.
Joe and Peggy Reiff, of Reiff Funeral Homes, were awarded a $549,000 loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration for a new $1 million location in Peosta.
Reiff Funeral Home Services also has locations in Farley, Cascade, Dyersville and Epworth.
Joe Reiff said the roughly 11,000-square-foot facility will be one level and will have two chapels for visitations, as well as a community room and hall for baptisms and funeral dinners.
“People kind of like everything in one location, so we thought (a community room) would be a neat feature,” he said.
The construction process already has begun at the Peosta Street location, Reiff said. An opening date is set for this fall, depending on the weather.
“We look forward to working with the people in that community,” he said.
In St. Donatus, Missy Sipper Brewing, LLC, received $111,620 in loans to purchase the Gehlen Inn Guest House at 101 N. Main St.
Kari and Don Viez, who will be the owners of Missy Sipper Brewing, said they have been looking for a property at which to expand their home-brewing operation for a couple of years now.
“We just thought the property would be ideal for what we wanted to do,” Kari Viez said.
The plan is to update the guest house and have a small event center in the location, as well as a taproom.
“We’re doing it in phases,” Kari said. “Right now, we’re updating the guest house. But we’re hoping to put a deck on one side of the barn, and then the taproom.”
Maintaining the history in the more than 100-year-old structure is a priority in the renovation process, she said. The property’s barn was built in 1839 and the guest house in 1909.
“St. Donatus and that property have a really strong relationship with the country of Luxembourg,” she said. “We’d ideally like to include Luxembourg history and the history of the barn (in the structure). We want to preserve the historical value of that.”
The last loan also is from the U.S. Small Business Association. In fall 2018, the agency awarded $1,104,000 to Splash and Dash Inc.
Tracy Bruce, one of the partners, said the business will be called JFK Xpress Car Wash and will be located at 1895 John F. Kennedy Road, between McDonald’s and the Conoco gas station. The total project cost is estimated to be $3.5 million.
“We’re actually hoping to break ground in July,” Bruce said, adding that the business plans to be in operation by the end of the year.
The business is expected to employ 10 to 15 workers, Bruce added.