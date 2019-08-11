SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Monday, Aug. 12
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital — Bartels Conference Room, 350 N. Grandview Ave. Details: 563-556-4975.
Finley Retiree Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Sunshine Family Restaurant West, 1575 Kennedy Road. Open to all Finley Retirees. Come enjoy lunch and fellowship.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-noon Intermediate line dancing.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Spirits Bar and Grill, 1111 Dodge St. Singles only.
Veteran’s Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., Veterans Freedom Center, 2245 Kerper Blvd.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 11 a.m. beginner dominoes; noon dominoes; 2 p.m. cards.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10:45 a.m. line dancers performing; 11:15 a.m. yoga; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, lower level, 1155 Locust St. Entrance on 13 Street. Details: 563-599-2748.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Device Advice, 2 p.m., Asbury Branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive, Asbury, Iowa. (Adults) This popular program returns! Have questions about your smartphone or tablet? Come in and we’ll do our best to help you figure it out.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies card; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge, dining room; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Girl Scout Cadette Café, 6 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2644 Pennsylvania Ave. All girls’ 6th to 8th grade and adults are invited to attend a Girl Scout Cadette Café, call 800-798-0833.
Gary’s Graffiti Nights, 5 p.m., Kennedy Mall parking lot by Younkers and Richardson Buick., Kennedy Road. Join at the new location. Starting this year the cut off year has been raised to 1979 and older classic cars, trucks hot rods, customs and muscle cars. This is a free event. Public welcome and cooler friendly. No animals. Details: 563-557-9440.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 1 p.m. kitchen bingo; 1 p.m. line dancing.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Friday, Aug. 16
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 10:30-11:30 a.m. blood pressure screening by Paramount Ambulance third Friday of the month; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Tri-State Singles Club Friday Night Dinner, 6 p.m., Rhody’s, 14167 Old Highway Road. Call Mary Lou at 563-588-1175 for reservations.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Ski Bellevue Water Ski Show, 4 p.m., South of Lock 12 on Mississippi River, 701 S. Riverview St., Bellevue, Iowa. The Ski Bellevue Water Ski Show Team is a volunteer, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that performs free water ski shows for the community of Bellevue.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Mark Chesnutt — Worthington Benefit for the Veterans, 2 p.m., Worthington Memorial Hall, Park Drive, Worthington, Iowa. Mark Chesnutt and his band will be hitting the stage at 4 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m. Beau Timmerman and Matt McPherson will open.
Beauty and the Beast — Rising Star Theatre Co., 2 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St. RSTC presents the musical “Beauty and the Beast.” Be Our Guest and step into the world of Belle, the provincial town, the Beast, and his enchanted castle. The performers in this musical are 8-18 years.
Casey Klein at PromiseLand Winery, 2 p.m., 39053 Great River Road, Guttenberg, Iowa.
Elizabeth Mary, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
Johnnie Walker, 1 p.m., Yardarm Riverfront Bar & Grill, 1201 Shiras Ave. Ext.
Mixed Emotions Band, 3 p.m., Tony Roma’s, 350 Bell St.
Plagman Barn Dance, 11 a.m., Plagman Barn, 28384 Garber Road, Garber. Dance and Listen to “Keepin’ It Country.”
Rockin’ The Ridge Music, 3 p.m., Sunset Ridge Winery, 12615 U.S. 52 N. Rockin’ the Ridge at Sunset Ridge Winery is a great place to get together with friends & family to enjoy live music by some of the areas top performers, and enjoy our some of our wine, beer, and food.
Monday, Aug. 12
Relay of Voices — Mississippi River Storytelling and Dance Performance, 7 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Relay of Voices connects the voices of Mississippi river communities by meeting with local residents in the river’s cities, sharing unique stories through words and movement.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Lou Oswald — accepting donations for St Jude’s, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100. Lou Oswald playing live 7-9 p.m., his tips are all donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Blu Flame, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
Jazz & Blues Jam featuring Round Midnight, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Join us for dinner and drinks at our open jazz session, third Thursday each month, with Round Midnight. Singers and musicians are very welcome to sit in. No cover.
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dancing music from big band to oldies plus requests.
Friday, Aug. 16
Chi-Town Party with The Claudettes, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Rooftop party with the Claudettes, Chicago-style. The blues turned inside out. Polyrhythmic boogie-woogie piano, freestyle drumming, dynamic, swinging originals.
Few Blind Mice at Riverboat Lounge, 8 p.m., 200 Main St. A talented trio from Dubuque, with bluesy guitar and jazzy vocals that combine to make a great musical blend.
Jef Spradley, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
Joie Wails Acoustic, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Dungeon, Locust Street.
Karaoke/Open Mic, 8:30 p.m., 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St. Open Mic from 8:30-10 p.m. Karaoke from 10 p.m.-midnight.
Meghan Davis, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowds Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. Highway 20, Galena. Ill. Admission: Free.
Nutsy Turtle & Lori G — Maquoketa Summer Concert Series, 5:30 p.m., Maquoketa Downtown Green Space, 137 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Pirate Over 50 at Dimensional Brewing Co., 4 p.m., 67 Main St.
Theresa Rosetta at Dimensional Brewing Co., 8 p.m., 67 Main St.
Woodstock Weekend at Dimensional Brewing Co., 4 p.m., 67 Main Street. The best of Dubuque’s musicians coming together for a three days of live music at Dimensional Brewing Company.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Canaan James at Coconut Cove, 10 a.m., Coconut Cove, 1549 Bluff Road, Hazel Green, Wis.
Drew Hurn, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
Elizabeth Mary at Coconut Cove, 3 p.m., 1549 Bluff Road, Hazel Green, Wis.
Gettin Into It With Max, 9 p.m., Dog House, 1646 Asbury Road.
Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles, 8 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. For more than two decades, Hotel California has traveled the world and thrilled fans by replicating a showcase of Eagles megahits.
HTMF at Woodstock at Woodbine, noon, Woodbine Golf Course, 123 Main St., Woodbine, Ill. Woodstock 50th anniversary party!
Illusions Midwest Drag Show, 10 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Illusions Midwest takes over Smokestack, third Saturday of every month. Showtime 10 p.m. Admission $10 for a killer party featuring the Illusions cast and special guest drag queens and kings.
Jake Bender at Dimensional Brewing Co., 3 p.m., 67 Main St.
Johnnie Walker Live, 2 p.m., Millennium, Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Spirits Bar Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St.
Meghan Davis, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowds Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. Highway 20, Galena, Ill. Admission: Free.
Ralph Kluseman, 1:30 p.m., Fergedaboudit Vineyard & Winery, 4595 W. Speer Road, Hanover, Ill. Admission: Free.
Ron Lubbers Singing at Joliet Event Center, 7:30 p.m., 781 Locust St.
Statue of Libery at Dimensional Brewing Co., 7 p.m., 67 Main St.
Theresa Rosetta: Live Music Performance, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
Paint and Pour Workshop, 11 a.m., Galena Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Smokestack’s Wednesday Night Movie, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Dubuque’s newest movie experience is on Wednesdays at Smokestack’s 2nd floor screening room or, weather permitting, on the rooftop! Film titles are announced on Facebook, so follow smokestackdbq.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Free Movie: Apollo 11, 6 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Free documentary, Apollo 11 (2019). NASA’s 1969 Moon mission is told through previously unseen archival footage and audio recordings. Free admission, rated G. 563-589-4225 or www.dubuque.lib.ia.us.
LITERARY ARTS
Monday, Aug. 12
Geek Out! Book Club: “Mistborn: The Final Empire” by Brandon Sanderson, 6 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Read the epic fantasy “Mistborn: The Final Empire” by Brandon Sanderson for the Geek Out! Book Club for adults 18+. Books are available to checkout now at Carnegie-Stout Public Library.
DESTINATIONS
Saturday, Aug. 17
Walk with General Grant, 10 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. No reservations are needed. Meet at the hotel lobby.
LEARNING
Today
Financial Peace University, 3 p.m., Grandview United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. This nine-lesson course taught by Dave Ramsey, Chris Hogan and Rachel Cruze helps you work a plan to nail a budget, defeat debt, and free yourself from money worries.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Toastmasters, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Conquer your fear of public speaking! Toastmasters is here to help you develop your speaking, communication, and leadership skills in a safe learning environment. Find your voice today.
LIFESTYLE
Monday, Aug. 12
Al-Anon Part of the Solution AFG, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
Milk Parties, 9:30 a.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. This support group is for moms and breastfeeding babies of all ages, pumping moms and pregnant women. Come and share your victories about breastfeeding and receive help for your challenges.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) #136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh in, 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Natural Momma Workshop, 6:30 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Learn how to prepare your body for labor, options to consider in birth planning and how to work with your body to bring your baby into the world.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
YogaFury! Let it out already! 5 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Let it out with Kaity Kemp at no-judgment YogaFury, 2nd Wednesday every month! $15 cash for the drop-in yoga you need, an affirming happy hour, a shot during break, and the killer playlist you want.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Key West Fire Dept. Blood Drive, 2:30 p.m., Key West Fire Department, 10640 Lake Eleanor Road. The Key West Fire Department is hosting a blood drive in partnership with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Ice Cream Social, 2 p.m., Stillman Mansion, 513 Bouthillier St., Galena, Ill. Ice Cream; Fever River String Band; Croquet and Children’s Games hosted by the Galena Generals’ Ladies in period attire. Society will honor its 2019 Heritage Hall of Fame Inductee Ronn Toebaas.
Midwest Garlic Fest, 10 a.m., Terrapin Park, Highway 20, Elizabeth, Ill. Admission: $3. Organized by Galena Garlic Co.
The Galena Territory Farmers Market, 8 a.m., The Owners’ Club, 200 Territory Drive, Galena, Ill. Admission: Free. Enjoy browsing a wide variety of products from vendors including those from local farms and different arts and crafts from local artisans.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Farmer’s Market, 2 p.m., Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Ct SE, Dyersville, Iowa. The Dyersville Farmer’s Market is held on Thursdays from 2-5:30 PM, May 23- October 3 in the Commercial Club Park pavillion. Visit with area vendors selling produce, baked goods, wine and more.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Dubuque Farmers’ Market, 7 a.m., Near City Hall, 10-13th on Iowa Street. Dubuque Main Street’s Dubuque Farmers’ Market (DFM) is open every Saturday from 7 a.m. — noon, May-September. To receive updates and more, fans may “Like” the DFM page on FB.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Steeple Square Open House, 10 a.m., Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. Join us to learn about the former St. Mary’s Church buildings, hear the future plans for the campus and see the space to plan for your upcoming event! Free to attend, freewill donations accepted.
Monday, Aug. 12
The Great River Amateur Radio Club, 7 p.m., Emergency Services Training Facility, 14928 Public Safety Way. Details: 563-588-9606 or 563-663-5223 or https://sites.google.com/view/w0dbq/home.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., and regular games start at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main Street. Any team size welcome.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., regular games start at 7 p.m. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
International Travel Club — Dubuque Area, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. Building a travelers network and community in Dubuque area. Open group, no membership fees. Food and drinks provided. Details: facebook.com/InternationalTravelClubDubuqueArea.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier parish hall, 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa.
Friday, Aug. 16
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
Other events
Tuesday, Aug. 13
B2B Referral Group, 8:30 a.m., Chamber Boardroom, 300 Main Street. Does your organization depend on word of mouth marketing? Are you looking for more effective ways to get the word out about the services your organization provides? Look no further.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
BNI Dubuque Chapter, 11:30 a.m., Holiday Inn, 450 Main St. Details: Dave Elliott, 515-865-3862.
Toilet Paper Pyramid Donation Drive, 9 a.m., Steeple Square: Honkamp Hall, 101 East 15th St. Both business and individuals can drop off toilet paper donations and help four non-profit organizations.