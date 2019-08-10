SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Dubuque Farmers Market, 7 a.m., near City Hall, 10-13th and Iowa streets.
18th Annual Holy Cross (Iowa) Parade and Street Dance, 8 a.m., Holy Cross Parish, 875 Church St. A 5k run at 8, parade at noon, followed by live auction. There also will be a bounce house, live music, food and drinks.
Tours of Tiffany Windows, 8:30 a.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. Free event, donations accepted.
Clothes Give Away, 9 p.m., Dubuque Church of God, 1496 Central Ave. Clothes of all sizes for all ages. Details: The Rev. Kuhn, 563-581-3101.
Sunday
The Galena (Ill.) Territory Farmers Market, 8 a.m., The Owners’ Club, 200 Territory Drive. A variety of products from vendors including those from local farms and arts and crafts from local artisans.
Steeple Square Open House, 10 a.m., Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. Learn about the former St. Mary’s Church buildings, hear the future plans for the campus and see the space to plan for an upcoming event. Free event, free-will donations accepted.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Garrett Hillary, 1:30 p.m., Fergedaboudit Vineyard & Winery, 4595 W. Speer Road, Hanover, Ill.
“Beauty and the Beast,” Rising Star Theatre Co., 2 and 7 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
DJ Brandon Bries, 3 p.m., Coconut Cove, 1549 Bluff Road, Hazel Green, Wis.
John Moran, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Tanner Scheckel, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Barn Dance, 7 p.m., Mooney Hollow Barn, 12471 U.S. 52, Green Island, Iowa. The Country Tradition Band will perform.
Hearthfire Duo, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
Walking Molly, 8 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar & Grill.
Theresa Rosetta, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Sunday
Barn Dance, 11 a.m., Plagman Barn, 28384 Garber Road.
“Beauty and the Beast,” Rising Star Theatre Co., 2 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
Casey Klein, 2 p.m., PromiseLand Winery, 39053 Great River Road, Guttenberg, Iowa.
Mixed Emotions, 3 p.m., Tony Roma’s, 350 Bell St.
Rockin’ The Ridge Music, 3 p.m., Sunset Ridge Winery, 12615 U.S. 52.
Elizabeth Mary, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
VISUAL ARTS
Sunday
Paint and Pour Workshop, 11 a.m., Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St.
DESTINATIONS
Today
Walk with General Grant, 10 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. No reservations needed. Meet at the hotel lobby.
LEARNING
Sunday
Financial Peace University, 3 p.m., Grandview United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. This nine-lesson course aims to help attendees work a plan for a budget and overcome debt
LIFESTYLE
Today
Healing Your Mommy Tummy, 9:30 a.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Learn to strengthen abdominal muscles, get rid of the “pooch” and help heal separation of abdominal muscles.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Pet Loss Support Group, 11 a.m., Dubuque Regional Humane Society, 4242 Chavenelle Road. Assists people through the grieving process of losing a pet.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Sunday
Dubuque Interfaith Green Coalition meeting, 3 p.m., Sinsinawa (Wis.) Mound, 585 County Road Z. Will include a tour of Sinsinawa Mound Collaborative Farm Project and Kitchen Gardens.
Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book, 6:30 p.m., Dickeyville, (Wis.) village offices, 500 East Ave., east doors. Details: 608-331-0255.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor, room 6D. A 12-step group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon Missing Link, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, rooms 1A and 1B, Alateen (ages 12 and older) room 1H, Younger Alateen (ages 7-11) room 1E.
FOOD & DRINK
Saturday
Galena (Ill.) Brew Fest ,1 p.m., Chestnut Mountain Resort, 8700 W. Chestnut Mountain Road. Cost is $25 per person, which includes wristband and glass. Proceeds benefit Galena ARC.
Sunday
Ice Cream Social, 2 p.m., Stillman Mansion, 513 Bouthillier St., Galena, Ill. Fever River String Band will perform.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs.
Sunday
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.