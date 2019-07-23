MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The Jackson County Fair starts today in Maquoketa.
The annual event runs through Sunday, July 28.
A highlight of the opening day is the parade at 6 p.m. It will start at the middle school, head north on Main Street, then turn on Quarry Street to the fairgrounds.
Other highlights for fair week include the truck and tractor pull at 6 p.m. Wednesday, stock car races at 6 p.m. Thursday, a concert featuring former Motley Crue singer Vince Neil on Friday night, a concert headlined by country star Kip Moore on Saturday night and Night of Destruction at 6 p.m. Sunday.
There is no admission charge for today. On other days, admission is $12 for teens and older. Children ages 12 and under can enter for free.
Additional information can be found at jacksoncountyiowafair.com.