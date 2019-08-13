A groundbreaking ceremony to mark the kickoff of construction for a new Lancaster Municipal Pool is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the pool at 550 S. Eaton St.
The $3.2 million project will include a new pool at the existing site, a waterslide, two diving boards, water geysers, tipping bucket, floatable and toddler slide.
Built in the 1930s, the pool last had major renovations and new piping installed in 1971.
The project will be financed with about $1.9 million that the city holds in its fund balance and $1 million in borrowing along with $221,000 in donations and $57,000 in general fund interest.
The new pool is expected to open to the public in June.