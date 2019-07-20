PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host a public meeting next week in Prairie du Chien on its Upper Mississippi River Master Plan.
The meeting is set for 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the Crawford County Administration Building, 225 N. Beaumont Road.
The meeting will feature introductory remarks “on the purpose and scope of the study,” then follow an open-house format, according to a press release. Attendees can provide input on the plan. It can be found at https://bit.ly/2JPfunz.
“The St. Paul District is updating the strategic land use and recreation management document that will guide the district’s comprehensive management and development of natural, recreational and cultural resources of the Upper Mississippi River basin for years to come,” the release states. “The master plan, while conceptual in nature, will serve as the vision for both environmental stewardship and recreation as the Corps continues to serve the public in the 21st century.”
The St. Paul District extends as far south as the lock and dam at Guttenberg, Iowa.
Comments about the plan also can be submitted by email to UMRMasterPlan2019@usace.army.mil.