Officials have confirmed that Dubuque’s Mines of Spain State Recreation Area won’t get one of three new park ranger positions that lawmakers have funded this fiscal year.
That means the current system — in which one park ranger and one park manager split time between Mines of Spain and Bellevue State Park — will continue for the foreseeable future.
In April, state lawmakers signed off on an additional $250,000 in the Iowa Department of Natural Resources budget to allow the agency to hire three more rangers, though it was not clear where they would work.
Previously, Mines of Spain and Bellevue State Park each had park rangers and staff. But budget constraints have forced the two nearby state parks to share resources.
Even after the additional funding was announced, volunteers with the Friends of the Mines of Spain expressed doubt then that their park would receive more help. But DNR officials declined to comment until the budget was signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds and leadership had time to consider where to spread those new resources.
Todd Coffelt, DNR bureau chief for parks, forests and reserves, recently said some of those decisions — including that a new ranger exclusive to Mines of Spain wasn’t a priority — had been made.
“The two parks are different enough that they complement each other,” he said. “Bellevue has camping, so it benefits from that law enforcement expertise that comes from a full ranger. Mines of Spain, with the EB Lyons Center, is a nice fit for a manager. They can split their time that way most of the time without many problems.”
And, Coffelt said, there are other state properties with greater need for a ranger. He said Lake Manawa State Park in Council Bluffs almost certainly will get one of the positions.
“We took a look at usage, needs, how the park gets used by the community,” he said. “Lake Manawa is a very high-traffic area that could use the help.”
With the attrition Coffelt expects departmentwide, some additional expenses will come from replacing outgoing rangers. Anyone promoted to a ranger position has to attend the state’s law enforcement academy, which costs $14,000 per person. So some of that $250,000 may go to filling positions that will open up this year.
All of this means Mines of Spain isn’t going to get one of the other ranger positions.
City of Dubuque Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said she wasn’t surprised that no new ranger would be added to Mines of Spain.
“We have all gone into this knowing that the DNR has had some major challenges from a staffing perspective,” she said. “Look at how many staff positions the DNR has lost over the last few years, and it’s a huge number. The chances of bringing back something, you figure that’s going to be pretty challenging.”
The city, volunteers and existing personnel all have expressed frustration with the reduced staff coverage in recent years. The biggest concern has been that during the winter, when volunteers are less active, the EB Lyons Center has to be open fewer hours each day.
Park Ranger Jason Gilmore said the center currently is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day. But, every fall, the Friends group gathers to decide what winter hours will be.
Last year, for instance, the center was open from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday through Monday. However, volunteers often opened early when they could.
Coffelt said the DNR spent the past few months discussing solutions to that concern with city officials and Friends representatives. He said those discussions are going well.
Ware has taken lead on that initiative for the city and agreed that talks have been productive, even if the product is somewhat nebulous so far.
Dubuque City Council members approved $50,000 to help with staffing at the EB Lyons Center in fiscal year 2020, which began July 1. However, even though those funds have been available for several weeks, plans for how to use those dollars have not been finalized.
“Although we would love to do it quicker, all of us are so focused on making it the right thing, a win-win-win for all parties,” Ware said.