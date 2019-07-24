Cast members of the films “A League of Their Own” and “The Sandlot” will appear at a special movie night on Saturday, Aug. 31, at Phoenix Theatres in Dubuque.
The “Team of Dreams” movie night includes cast photos at 6 p.m., a cast question-and-answer session at 7:15 p.m. and “The Sandlot” and “A League of their Own” or “Field of Dreams” to follow.
Cast members Ann Cusack (Shirley Baker), Lori Petty (Kit Keller) and Megan Cavanagh (Marla Hooch) of “A League of Their Own” and Victor DiMattia (Timmy), Tom Guiry (Smalls), Brandon Adams (DeNunez), Shane Obedzinski (Repeat), Marty York (Yeah Yeah) and Chauncey Leopardi (Squints) of “The Sandlot” are scheduled to appear.
Tickets are $60 for a VIP experience that includes food, live music, a cash bar and the opportunity to mingle with cast members of “The Sandlot” or “A League of Their Own.”
Cast question-and-answer tickets with a movie showing are $40. Movie only tickets are $20. Tickets may be purchased online at teamofdreamsiowa.com/movie-night-at-phoenix-theaters