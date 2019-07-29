Eight organizations helping address local food security problems received portions of a $20,000 pool of funds from the Dubuque County Food Policy Council in the first year of a grant program.
Each of the eight organizations addresses one of the core principles on which the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors formed the food policy council last year, according to a press release. Those principles include health, well being, environmental resilience, justice and equity.
Each project received up to $5,000. The projects needed to include an education component to their programs.
Convivium Urban Farmstead received the biggest grant — $4,890 for its Pacific Islander Health Project, on which it partners with the Crescent Community Health Center.
The project helps educate families in Dubuque’s Marshallese community, members of which are at high risk for diabetes, on how to improve their diet. Participants take lessons in nutrition and cooking, using healthful recipes designed for families with $4 per day to spend on food.
“When we teach this class, it’s the whole family,” said Leslie Shalabi, co-owner of Convivium. “The whole family can then support that change to a healthy diet.”
The grant, Shalabi said, will pay for time, labor and ingredients needed to grow.
“This lets us expand the program,” she said. “We were able to do this once per year. This opens us up to do it four times per year. It’s a great thing.”
Participants who complete all four classes in the Pacific Islander Health Project also get a free membership in the Dubuque Urban Farm’s community-supported agriculture partnership. They will get regular shipments of fresh, local fruits and vegetables to use in their newly learned recipes.
The Food Policy Council also awarded $890 to that farm for supplies, seeds and seed starting for garden education.
The Urban Bicycle Food Mission received the second largest grant — $4,000 to expand healthy deliveries to food desert areas. Volunteers prepare and deliver food via bicycles when the weather is good enough.
Organizer Melinda Vize said the money will be used to purchase larger quantities of ingredients and personal care products to donate, as well as more safety equipment and signage for delivery volunteers.
“Our greatest challenge has been engaging volunteers, so we hope that our expansion and commitment to our community will draw like-minded individuals to join us,” she said.
Food Policy Council Chairwoman Michaela Freiburger said her group will be checking in with the recipients of the grants throughout the year.
“We wanted to have measurable goals from each of the groups that applied,” she said. “We aren’t just going to distribute the money. We want them to check in with us quarterly to show how their strategies are working.”