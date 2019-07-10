Dubuque police said a woman suffered minor injuries Monday when a vehicle rear-ended the motorcycle she was riding on.
Mary Jo Koohy, 48, of Winthrop, Iowa, was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Koohy was riding on a motorcycle operated by Matthew G. Koohy, 46, of Winthrop, at 8:49 a.m. The motorcycle was stopped at a red light on Dodge Street at the intersection with Crescent Ridge when it was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by Priscilla A. Nachtmann, 48, of Epworth, Iowa.
Nachtmann was cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle.