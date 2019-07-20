MONTICELLO, Iowa — A superstar country duo will take the stage next year in Monticello.
Dan & Shay were announced Thursday night as the first musical headliners of the 2020 Great Jones County Fair. They will take the stage on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
The duo continues to be among the hottest acts in country music.
Their latest hit “All to Myself” currently sits at No. 7 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart; their No. 1 hit “Tequila” was the No. 5 song of all of 2018 on the same chart; and their hit “Speechless” held down the top spot in the last weeks of 2018 and first weeks of 2019.
Additional 2020 headliners are expected to be announced during this year’s fair performances.