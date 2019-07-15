BELLEVUE, Iowa — A rollover crash Saturday in rural Bellevue killed a 12-year-old.
The boy, Gavin J. Milder, of rural Clinton, died from injuries sustained in the wreck, according to a release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 4:45 p.m. Saturday on private property at 13620 462nd Ave. A press release states that “there was a large gathering of ‘4-wheelers’ on this property, which included ATVs and vehicles such as trucks and SUVs used for the sole purpose of ‘off-roading.’”
It states that a 15-year-old boy from Bryant was driving a Chevrolet Suburban that had been customized for off-roading when it rolled twice and came to rest on its passenger side.
Milder was sitting in a third-row seat that faced the back of the vehicle. He was thrown from the vehicle, which came to rest on him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and two other passengers were not injured. Their names have not been released.
The investigation into the incident continues.