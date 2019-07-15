LA MOTTE, Iowa — A La Motte husband and wife are accused of forging documents showing that their horses were vaccinated by a veterinarian.
Jeremy C. Olson, 40, and Ellen Olson, 36, both of La Motte, Iowa, are accused of forging the names of veterinarians on Federation of Equestrian International horse passports and horse vaccination records, according to online court documents.
The documents state that the pair face three counts of tampering with records, an aggravated misdemeanor. They were arrested July 5.
The documents state that Jeremy Olson told authorities that he forged the veterinarians’ signatures on the records to save an estimated $1,200 per year by vaccinating the horses himself. Documents state that Ellen Olson did not forge any of the signatures, but she was aware of the occurrences on the horses they jointly owned and sold.