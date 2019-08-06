LANCASTER, Wis. — As the days begin to shorten, residents have kept their eyes open for the “sweet corn kids” who sell that golden summer staple outside of the Grant County Courthouse in Lancaster.
For three to five weeks, between 50 and 75 children package and sell ears of sweet corn Monday through Saturday, donating the proceeds to local organizations for philanthropic causes. Some of them also help pick corn for the following day’s sale.
Organizers call the experience a “laboratory for learning,” and several of the young participants agree.
“You can talk to (customers) and ask them what they want,” said 11-year-old Kylie Olmstead, who joined four of her peers at the courthouse square Monday morning. “When you grow up, you’ll be able to talk to new people.”
Since 2014, the youths have raised nearly $28,000 for eight entities, including Lancaster Veterans Memorial, Lancaster Police Department and Family Promise of Grant County.
GIVING BACK
Corn sales this year started Thursday and will continue until at least the week of Aug. 19, according to Joe Krantz, who helps oversee the effort. He said the fundraiser teaches the kids the value of philanthropy.
“This is a great way to give back — doing something and expecting nothing in return,” he said.
Another organization the group has donated to — the Grant County Cancer Coalition — holds personal significance for Krantz, whose mother recently died from cancer.
The organization provided his family with fuel cards, which helped cover travel costs to medical appointments.
“We help cancer patients living in Grant County with extra expenses,” said coalition President Linda Hahn. “The support has been greatly appreciated.”
For the past three years, a portion of corn sale money also was placed into an endowment held by Lancaster Community Fund. This year, a grant will be issued from the interest generated by the seed money.
Krantz said some of the children will have a chance to weigh in when a recipient is selected.
COMMUNITY EFFORT
The fundraiser also reflects the contributions of more than 10 organizers along with local businesses, including Premier Cooperative, Majestic View Dairy, Walker’s Clothing & Shoes and Zenz Farms.
Three acres of corn is planted on land provided by Lancaster resident Mark Schwab, who started the fundraiser with his daughters in 2014.
“We decided to open it up to more families and the community and their friends and families,” he said. “The whole goal was to teach these kids to give and how their giving makes an impact in other people’s lives.”
Several of the young volunteers said they enjoy participating because it gives them something productive to do.
“We learn how we can help the people and charity,” said Olivia Bahl, 11.
Lancaster resident Dennis Cooley purchases corn from the kids every year. He picked up bags filled with five-dozen ears of it on Monday morning.
“I like supporting them,” he said. “They know what work is.”