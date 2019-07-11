SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Picnic in the Park, 11 a.m., Swiss Valley Park, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa, Walnut Pavilion. Hands-on activities, including playing games and exploration. For all ages.
Senior Citizen Activities, 11:30 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
The Salvation Army, 11:30 a.m., The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. Patriotic theme potluck. Eat at 11:30 a.m. Bring a small dish to pass. Sloppy Joes and potato salad provided.
Gary’s Graffiti Nights, 5 p.m., Kennedy Mall, 555 John F. Kennedy Road, parking lot. 1979 and older classic cars, trucks, hot rods, customs and muscle cars. Free event. Public welcome and cooler-friendly. No animals. Details: 563-557-9440.
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Cruisin’ Thursdays Car Show, 4:30 p.m., Sinsinawa Avenue, East Dubuque, Ill. All ages of vehicles are welcome. Free admission.
Friday
Senior Citizen Activities, 10 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 10:30-11:30 a.m. blood pressure screening by Paramount Ambulance third Friday of the month; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Teen Advisory Board, 3 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Public Library, 601 S. Bench St.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Tri-State Singles Club Friday Night Dinner, Junction 21, 7653 Old Highway Road, Peosta, Iowa. Details: Mary Lou, 563-588-1175.
The Salvation Army, The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-noon intermediate line-dancing.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Johnnie Walker, 6 p.m., Tony Roma’s, 350 Bell St.
Blu Flame, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Galena (Ill.) Festival of the Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m., Turner Hall, 115 S. Bench St. Black Oak Ensemble. Free admission.
I’m With Her, 8 p.m., Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday
Mutilated by Zombies, with Casket Robbery and Ancient Elm, 10 p.m., The Lift, 180 Main St.
River of Music, 6 p.m., Ingleside Park, 200 S. River Park Drive, Guttenberg, Iowa.
Johnnie Walker, 6 p.m., Palace, 149 First Ave. E.
Downtown Friday Night, 6:30 p.m., Dyersville, Iowa. Whiskey Revival.
HTM (Hoffmann, Troy, Marceau), 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 7 p.m., Dubuque Driving Range, 10740 U.S. 52.
Aaron Lewis, 7 p.m., Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road, Back Waters Stage.
Katie Sullivan, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
Music on the March, 7 p.m., Dubuque Senior High School, 1800 Clarke Drive, Dalzell Field.
Galena (Ill.) Festival of the Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m., Turner Hall, 115 S. Bench St., Galena, Ill. Music of Brill Building, performed by Scott Coulter.
“Godspell,” 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St. Performed by Rising Star Theatre Company.
“Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins,” 7:30 p.m., The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
Statue of Liberty, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Karaoke/Open Mic, 8:30 p.m., 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St. Open mic from 8:30 to 10, karaoke from 10 to midnight.
Todd McDonough, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Celebrate the release, “The Grand Roulette.”
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time, 10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Story Time is designed for children ages 3-6, with an adult, but every child is welcome.
Rooftop Poetry from Diana Goetsch, 7 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
LEARNING
Today
Build It Grow It, 8:30 a.m., Stockton Township Library, 2140 W. Benton Ave., Stockton, Ill. GrowthWheel and the 5 Disciplines of Marketing, presented by the Northwest Illinois Economic Development.
Moon Rover STEM Craft, 1 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Build and decorate a wind-up moon rover, then watch it go. For grades kindergarten through third.
Constellation Celebration, 1:30 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Court SE. Learn about common constellations, then kids will make glow-in-the-dark star magnets and a constellation.
Robots, Circuits and Games, 2:30 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Court SE. STEAM-related activities.
Strange New Planet, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Learn how astronomers study planets and other outer space objects in this hands-on science workshop. For those in grades second and older.
Friday
Absolute Science, 9:30 a.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Fun and educational program aimed at children of all ages to become engaged in the world of science through demonstrations and experiments.
Moon Rover STEM Craft, 10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Build and decorate a wind-up moon rover. For those in grades kindergarten through third.
Building Creativity One Block at a Time: A Lego program, 2 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Court SE. For all ages. Children younger than 7 must be accompanied by an adult or older partner.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Dubuque’s Memory Cafe, 10 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. A place for friendship for people with dementia and their caregivers.
Dubuque Area Support Group, noon, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1B.
Al-Anon/Alateen, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m. For those recovering from sex addiction. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Brain Injury Support Group, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive.
Friday
Al-Anon, noon, Dubuque Area Intergroup, 1668 Asbury Road. Details: 563-590-0232.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. 7:45 a.m. weigh-in, 9 a.m. meeting. Details: 563-588-1546.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Reformers Unanimous — Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Dungeons & Dragons Club, 2 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) Public Library, 225 W. Main St.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10, regular games start at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
Xavier Bingo, 6 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Court SE. Bingo begins at 7. There are two progressive jackpots that pay out a maximum of $500.
Embroiderer’s Guild of America Fleur de Lis Chapter, 7 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. Details: 563-580-3234.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., St. 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.
Friday
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., Tri-State Independent Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.