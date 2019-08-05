SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-noon intermediate line dancing.
Veterans Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., 2245 Kerper Blvd.
Retired Eagles Activity Club, 1 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Sibling Class, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. No fee.
Tuesday
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:15 a.m. yoga; 10:45 a.m. line dancers perform; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge
Achieving Maximum Potential, 6:30 p.m., Hillcrest Family Services, 2005 Asbury Road. A program for age 13 to 21 who have been placed out of home in foster care, adoption, shelter, treatment or with relatives.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 11 a.m. beginner dominoes; noon dominoes; 2 p.m. cards.
PERFORMING ARTS
Tuesday
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., lower level, entrance on 13th Street. Details: 563-599-2748.
Hot Summer Nights, 6 p.m., Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road. Free Admission and no charge to put vehicles on display. All years of vehicle welcome. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
LITERARY ARTS
Tuesday
Story time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. A half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts that is designed for ages 3 to 6 with an adult; but every child is welcome.
Story time, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley (Drexler) branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. A half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts that is designed for ages 3 to 6 with an adult; but every child is welcome.
LEARNING
Tuesday
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St., room 112. Practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader. Guests welcome.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Clutterers Anonymous, 9 a.m., Mount Carmel, 1130 Carmel Drive, Caritas Studio.
Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, noon, Sunshine Family Restaurant, 401 Central.
MercyOne Blood Drive, 1 p.m., MercyOne, 1111 Third St. SW, West Cafeteria, Dyersville, Iowa. In partnership with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh-in, 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 5:30 p.m. For those recovering from sex addiction. Meets downtown. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Hope Church, 11893 John F. Kennedy Road. Experience freedom from your hurts, hangups and habits as you give up control and allow Jesus to be lord in every area of your life.
Al-Anon Part of the Solution AFG, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, room 4. Open meeting.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., Bartels conference room. Details: 563-556-4975.
Tuesday
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details:
563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Al-Anon Julien Group AFG, 7 p.m., Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
today
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Spirits Bar and Grill. Singles only.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road. For singles 50 and older.
Tuesday
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.