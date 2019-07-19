A southwest Wisconsin lawmaker has proposed a new state policy to encourage the development of broadband internet in rural areas across the state.
The bill, introduced by state Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, would exempt property used to provide broadband internet service to rural or underserved areas from a state telephone tax.
“It’s just one way to provide an incentive to telecoms to make investments in broadband in rural Wisconsin,” he told the Telegraph Herald. “When they invest in infrastructure, they end up increasing their costs. So, this bill … will provide them with a property exemption … with the idea that it will cut their operating costs.”
Thirteen percent of Wisconsin residents, or about 744,000 people, lack access to broadband internet, defined by the Federal Communications Commission as a connection with a download speed of 25 megabits per second and an upload speed of 3 megabits per second.
A greater proportion of southwest Wisconsin residents lack broadband. An estimated 28% of Grant County residents, 31% of Crawford County residents, 38% of Iowa County residents and 47% of Lafayette County residents are without access, according to the FCC.
The tax exemption would apply retroactively if the property provides service to a rural area at current broadband standards, while property installed after Dec. 31 must provide service at those same speeds or higher speeds designated by the FCC. Property that could qualify includes switching and fiber-optic equipment.
State Reps. Travis Tranel, R- Cuba City, and Todd Novak, R- Dodgeville, have signed on to the bill as co-sponsors. The proposal also attracted the support of the Wisconsin State Telecommunications Association, which lobbies on behalf of the industry.
Association Executive Director Bill Esbeck said investment in rural infrastructure is often cost-prohibitive.
“In rural areas, you have … customers that … have homes and businesses that are several miles apart,” he said. “By providing these incentives, you can help make the business case for these marginal projects.”
A representative from telecommunications company Century Link, which also supports the proposal, could not be reached for comment.
Although broadband access in Wisconsin might have expanded since the FCC collected its data in 2016, spotty service continues to hamper businesses’ growth in rural areas, said Ron Brisbois, executive director of Grant County Economic Development Corp.
“I still am very frustrated with the delays and speed of this getting done,” he said.
The state has not yet released estimates regarding potential revenue loss it might incur if the bill passes.
The proposed tax break comes as an addition to other tools Wisconsin utilizes to promote investment, such as the Broadband Expansion Grant Program.
Southwest Wisconsin has reaped the benefits of that funding.
In September, TDS Telecom received nearly $376,000 to increase high-speed access in Beetown, improving service for 27 businesses and 470 homes.
Meanwhile, Bug Tussel Wireless, LLC, received more than $308,000 to build three wireless towers in southern Lafayette County, reaching 33 businesses and 162 homes.