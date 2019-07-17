ASBURY, Iowa — Houston, there was liftoff at the Dubuque County Library District’s Asbury branch Tuesday morning.
As part of NASA’s Global Launch Day, the library held a rocket-building and launching event. Attendees constructed and launched their bottle rockets to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the launch of the Apollo 11 spacecraft.
Apollo 11 carried U.S. astronauts — including Neil Armstrong — to the moon in 1969.
Ethan Waddick, 11, of Asbury, decorated his rocket with green and gold glittery duct tape, drawing on a hatch and window to ensure his imaginary astronauts could enjoy the view.
“I named it ‘The Tape,’” he said.
Ethan and his twin brother, Alex, were among more than a dozen who attended the event.
Alex’s rocket was exclusively decorated with red duct tape.
Ethan said their launchpad would be the sidewalk. He also explained the mechanics of how liftoff would occur.
“Inside, you’re going to put the vinegar first,” he said. “Then you’re going to put a little baking soda in, grab a cork and put it in, and set it (down) and then run.”
Squeals of glee and gasps accompanied each rocket that went skyward. The rockets were made of two-liter bottles propped up with pencils and filled with cleaning strength vinegar and baking soda.
Cathy Waddick, Ethan and Alex’s grandmother, brought the twins to the library.
“I can see them going home and doing this over and over again,” she said.
Amanda Vazquez, assistant director for the Dubuque County Library District, said the event corresponds with the library’s “Universe of Stories” summer reading program theme.
She said the Collaborative Summer Library Program, a national nonprofit organization, sends out a plethora of options to help local libraries find fun and engaging programming options.
“They send us a huge binder full of hundreds — if not a thousand — ideas of things you can do,” she said.
With the popularity of science- fiction books and media among today’s youth, being able to link that fascination with a historical event made the event meaningful, Vazquez said.
“It was a nice tie-in, for sure,” she said.
Ben Ellerbach, 10, of Asbury, said he was aware of the historical significance of the day. He also was familiar with the science behind the chemical reaction occurring inside the rockets, having used a similar process for a school project.
“It makes carbon dioxide gas and causes it to expand,” he said. “That’s what launches it.”
Ben’s mother, Kathy, said she brought Ben and his siblings — Elizabeth, 7, and Maggie, 4 — out for the event because it could appeal to all ages.
“We wanted to do a library event this summer, so this was one I thought all kids will enjoy,” she said. “It hit all their age levels.”